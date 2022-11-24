He was Adani's top finance guy. But his AIF doesn't pick Adani stocks9 min read . Updated: 24 Nov 2022, 03:04 PM IST
- The fund's investment model rejects companies with high leverage
For investors in Adani group stocks, it has been a dream run over the years. Ameet Desai, ex-chief financial officer of Adani group, has seen the growth of Adani companies from close quarters and has helped take four Adani Group companies public. Desai also helped set up the Adani family office. In 2019, he turned an entrepreneur, establishing Anubhuti Equity Fund, an alternative investment fund. He shared his experience as CFO of Adani group, building the Adani family office and why his AIF investment portfolio would not invest in Adani stocks, at least for now. Edited excerpts: