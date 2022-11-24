He was Adani's top finance guy. But his AIF doesn't pick Adani stocks

For example, promoters might be taking additional preferential stake in the company given its improved prospects. That could be one indicator. Or a huge capex has been announced, which is likely to be funded from the current and the future earnings, and so huge equity value is getting created, which is like once in a lifetime opportunity. Or an acquisition that is so value-accretive that current ratios don’t seem to reflect the same, but it will get justified in the future ratios. We use the last 25% of the portfolio for such special situations.