It’s an innovative Reserve Bank of India (RBI) at work. It was Operation Twist at the turn of 2019 and with the onset of 2020, it’s long-term repo operation (LTRO). With the near-term consumer price index (CPI) being elevated, RBI has stayed away from conventional rate cuts and instead used innovative and bold measures to support growth. It is important to note that the CPI projection for H2 FY21 remains benign, keeping the door open for more rate cuts through this year.

Innovative RBI had recently used Operation Twist to bring down term spreads (between repo rate and long-end yields) and the recent measures indeed bode well to bring down the entire yield curve, thereby aiding monetary transmission. Intent of the Union Budget to pursue fiscal discipline has put a cap on the rise in sovereign yields; RBI measures of LTRO and selective cash reserve ratio (CRR) reprieve for critical sectors like automobiles, residential housing and MSMEs will not only aid in bringing down the cost of money but eventually lead to an influx of broad-based low cost money in the economy.

How does this impact yields?

To begin with, money market yields will head lower, courtesy LTRO, as liquidity situation continues to remain in high surplus mode. Sovereign yields will remain the first beneficiary as high liquidity will first chase the short- to medium-tenor gilts. Term spreads are indeed attractive for earning higher carry-on prospects of LTRO borrowing one-year and three-year money at fixed rates. With the fiscal risks being put off post budget, long-end bond yields will benefit as there is no sovereign supply through February and March. We expect term spreads to compress in the near term. The sustained demand from banks amid weak credit growth caps upside risks to sovereign bonds in the medium term.

From the perspective of corporate bonds, easy liquidity and lower money market rates will pull down the cost of borrowing for high-rated corporates. The spreads between AAA corporates and banks MCLR often denote the outlook on low-rated credit markets. As these spreads have opened up through the past two quarters, sensitivity to lower-rated credit has reasonably improved. RBI’s new measure will further widen the gap between three-year AAA corporate bonds and MCLR enabling access to money for lower-rated credits.

Macro stability being ‘handled with care’ does denote lower rate trajectory to continue through 2020. Bond investors will need to add one layer of risk (duration or credit) to earn returns. Drivers of returns in fixed income will move from being repo cut-driven to demand-supply driven.

To conclude, it’s a classic interest rate cycle that plays out in three phases. Phase one is characterised by the problem of cost of money and availability of money (where we were at the end of 2018) and this was addressed with the cost of money being rapidly reduced by 135 bps along with infusion of liquidity in phase two. Through this phase, the difference between haves and have-nots keeps widening in the context of accessibility to liquidity. We are in this phase today as banks are facing a liquidity glut whilst a larger part of the economy; small and medium corporates are especially grappling for liquidity. This phase typically lasts for three to five quarters wherein banks feel the pinch of not earning on liquidity and eventually end up lending, thereby addressing the problem of availability of money or in other words, mark the beginning of growth cycle. We are certainly headed that way.

Saurabh Bhatia is head, fixed income, DSP Investment Managers

