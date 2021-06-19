Health cover options for fathers based on age, working status

“If you are a middle-aged father, you must make the maximum utilisation of the wellness programmes which includes participation and successful completion of marathon/ various other fitness activities. The idea behind the same is to lead an active, fit and healthy lifestyle that will prevent/ delay the onset of lifestyle diseases that are common in old age. There are also rewards aligned to the wellness programmes that can be utilised by the customers," said Dutta. “One can also opt for sum insured protector, which increases the sum insured as per prevailing inflation rate, which is a pertinent feature for a middle-aged person looking to have adequate cover with advancing age."