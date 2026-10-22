Imagine a family living in a remote town in Bihar or a far-flung area in the hills. A family member falls seriously ill, but the required treatment is available only in a metro city. The family arranges an air ambulance to transport the patient to a hospital in the city. The bill comes to, say, ₹10 lakh. Will health insurance cover it?
Need an air ambulance? Your health policy may not cover the full cost
SummaryAir ambulance cover varies widely across health policies, with sub-limits, approval requirements and claim conditions. A few clauses can determine whether families pay lakhs out of pocket.
Imagine a family living in a remote town in Bihar or a far-flung area in the hills. A family member falls seriously ill, but the required treatment is available only in a metro city. The family arranges an air ambulance to transport the patient to a hospital in the city. The bill comes to, say, ₹10 lakh. Will health insurance cover it?
About the Author
A financial journalist and certified financial planner, Aprajita Sharma brings clarity and depth to the complex world of money. With over 12 years of experience across digital, print, and broadcast media, she has built a reputation for explaining personal finance in a way that is both practical and relatable.<br><br>She is working with Mint as an Assistant Editor and has previously worked with leading publications such as The Economic Times, Business Today, Fortune India, Outlook Money and Business Standard. She is also the co-author of “The Big Bull of Dalal Street”, a Penguin bestseller that chronicles the life of renowned investor late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. She was also selected among a small group of journalists for the Asia Journalism Fellowship, underscoring her credibility in the field.<br><br>Aprajita is known for advocating unbiased, fee-only financial advice and for her sharp understanding of investor behaviour. Through her writing and storytelling, she continues to empower individuals to make more informed, confident financial choices. She is also a Kathak enthusiast.
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