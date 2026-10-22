Need an air ambulance? Your health policy may not cover the full cost

Consider a policy with a ₹10 lakh sum insured. If hospitalization costs ₹8 lakh and the air ambulance bill is ₹2.5 lakh, only ₹2 lakh of the sum insured remains for the ambulance. The remaining ₹50,000 must be paid out of pocket. If hospitalization itself costs ₹10 lakh, nothing remains to cover the air ambulance. By contrast, if the air ambulance benefit is over and above the base sum insured, the policyholder can use the full ₹10 lakh for hospitalization and separately claim eligible air ambulance expenses, subject to the applicable limit.