Health insurance: Arogya Sanjeevani can now be offered as group insurance policy

NEW DELHI : To provide financial protection against Covid related illness to workers in business establishments, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has allowed insurance companies to offer Arogya Sanjeevani Policy as a group health insurance product.

"Insurers are allowed to use the standard product name for the group policy after adding the word 'group' provided all terms and conditions as applicable to the standard individual policy remain the same except the premium rate and the specification on operation of group policy," regulator Irdai said.

The standard Arogya Sanjeevani health insurance policy offering to take care of the basic requirements of policyholders also covers Covid-19 in both individual and group formats. Charges related to hospitalisation, pre and post hospitalisation, AYUSH treatment, and cataract treatment are covered under the scheme.

The group policy is expected to provide protection to a large number of employees engaged in manufacturing, services, SMEs, MSMEs, logistics sector and migrant workers, catering to their medical needs, the regulator said. It will also to be useful to various private and public establishments for covering the medical needs of their employees.

Unlike the standard Arogya Sanjeevani policy, Irdai said, the insurers will be allowed to fix their own minimum and maximum sum insured limits under the group policy.

The regulator has recently modified the norms of Arogya Sanjeevani Policy for individuals by allowing the health insurers to offer a minimum sum insured of less than ₹1 lakh and maximum of greater than ₹5 lakh.





