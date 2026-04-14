The government is revamping Ayurveda institutes, modernizing hospitals, upgrading research and globalizing traditional systems for medical tourism, as announced in Union Budget 2026.
Can you claim insurance for AYUSH? What policyholders must know
SummaryWith the government boosting AYUSH institutes and medical tourism ambitions, policyholders must check whether Ayurveda and other traditional treatments qualify for cashless insurance cover.
The government is revamping Ayurveda institutes, modernizing hospitals, upgrading research and globalizing traditional systems for medical tourism, as announced in Union Budget 2026.
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