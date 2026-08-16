How to decode your health insurance claim settlement letter

Chennai-based Vijaya Kawar was hospitalized at an insurer’s network hospital for 61 days, with the total bill eventually reaching ₹2.11 crore. Kawar had health insurance cover of ₹3.25 crore, comprising a ₹1 crore base sum insured and the balance through bonus and booster benefits. Yet the insurer approved only ₹85 lakh.
Of the ₹2.11 crore bill, ₹1.26 crore was deducted under various heads, including ₹10.43 lakh as a memorandum of understanding (MoU) discount, ₹28.39 lakh towards reasonable and customary (R&C) charges and ₹87.50 lakh on the grounds that there was no active line of treatment.