Health insurance claim rejected despite paying premiums? 6 reasons policyholders should know before filing a claim

Having an active health insurance policy and paying premiums on time does not guarantee that every hospitalisation will result in a claim payout. Insurers assess claims against the policy's terms and conditions, including waiting periods, exclusions, medical necessity and documentation requirements.
Experts say policyholders often discover these conditions only when they need to use their insurance. Non-disclosure of medical history, claims made during waiting periods and inadequate medical records are among the reasons an otherwise active policy may not result in a payout.
Non-disclosure or incorrect disclosure of medical history is one of the key reasons for claim disputes, according to Bikash Choudhary, CEO, FatakSecure.
A condition that was not mentioned while buying the policy can later appear in hospital records when the policyholder is admitted for treatment. This can raise questions about whether the condition existed before the policy was purchased and whether it was disclosed at the proposal stage.
Choudhary said policyholders should not assume that a condition mentioned informally to a doctor but omitted from the insurance proposal form is irrelevant. Medical history should be disclosed accurately when purchasing the policy.
Even when a pre-existing disease has been honestly declared and accepted by the insurer, coverage for that condition may not begin immediately.
For example, Choudhary said a policyholder could disclose diabetes when buying a policy, but the policy may specify a 24-month waiting period for pre-existing diseases. If the person is admitted for a diabetic complication before those 24 months are completed, the claim can still be declined.
Vineet Gupta, Head – Product Development, ManipalCigna Health Insurance, said waiting periods can also apply to specified illnesses and procedures. He cited kidney stones as an example of a condition that may be covered only after the applicable specified-illness waiting period.
Every health insurance policy has exclusions, and a claim can be rejected when the treatment or circumstances fall within one of them.
Gupta said examples can include cosmetic procedures, except where reconstruction is medically necessary in circumstances such as an accident, burns or cancer. Unproven, experimental or investigational treatments may also be excluded.
Outpatient treatment is another area where consumers can have incorrect expectations. Routine doctor consultations, diagnostic tests or medicines purchased from a chemist may not be covered unless the policy specifically provides OPD coverage.
Shashi Kant Dahuja, Executive Director and Chief Underwriting Officer, Shriram General Insurance, said consumers should check exclusions and waiting periods related to pre-existing diseases, specified illnesses and procedures before purchasing a policy.
An active policy does not mean every medical procedure or hospitalisation will qualify for reimbursement.
Claims can be rejected if the treatment does not meet the policy's definition of medical necessity or if the need for hospitalisation cannot be established, Dahuja said.
Gupta similarly said claims are assessed based on medical necessity and accepted medical standards. This means policyholders should understand not just what treatments are listed as covered, but also the conditions under which those treatments qualify for coverage.
Documentation can also determine whether a claim is processed.
Dahuja said claims may face rejection where medical records are insufficient, incorrect or unavailable for verification.
Policyholders should therefore preserve their medical records and claim-related documents, including prescriptions, investigation reports, discharge summaries and hospital bills.
A denied cashless request does not necessarily mean the treatment itself is excluded from the policy.
Cashless treatment is a payment mechanism involving pre-authorisation. Gupta said that if a cashless request is declined, the policyholder can pay the hospital and subsequently submit a reimbursement claim, which will then be assessed under the policy's terms.
Choudhary advised policyholders to first ask for the cashless denial and the reason for it in writing. If the issue is documentation or medical justification, the treating doctor may be able to provide the required clarification.
If the policyholder proceeds with treatment by paying the bill, they should retain original documents such as the discharge summary, itemised bill, payment receipts, test reports and implant invoices for the reimbursement claim.
Experts say consumers should not select a health policy based only on the premium and sum insured.
Gupta recommends reading the policy's inclusions and exclusions, waiting periods, room-rent conditions, co-payment clauses and geographical scope before purchasing it.
Dahuja also advised consumers to understand deductibles, disease-specific restrictions, pre- and post-hospitalisation coverage and network-hospital conditions.
Choudhary recommends starting with the Customer Information Sheet, which summarises key policy terms, and then checking definitions, waiting periods, exclusions, payment conditions and non-payable items.
The key point for policyholders is simple. An active health insurance policy means the cover is in force, but the claim still has to satisfy the policy's conditions. Understanding those conditions before buying the policy can reduce the risk of discovering an exclusion or waiting period only when a medical emergency occurs.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
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