Health insurance claim rejected despite paying premiums? 6 reasons policyholders should know before filing a claim

Having an active health insurance policy and paying premiums on time does not guarantee that every hospitalisation will result in a claim payout. Insurers assess claims against the policy's terms and conditions, including waiting periods, exclusions, medical necessity and documentation requirements.

Experts say policyholders often discover these conditions only when they need to use their insurance. Non-disclosure of medical history, claims made during waiting periods and inadequate medical records are among the reasons an otherwise active policy may not result in a payout.

1. Pre-existing disease was not disclosed Non-disclosure or incorrect disclosure of medical history is one of the key reasons for claim disputes, according to Bikash Choudhary, CEO, FatakSecure.

A condition that was not mentioned while buying the policy can later appear in hospital records when the policyholder is admitted for treatment. This can raise questions about whether the condition existed before the policy was purchased and whether it was disclosed at the proposal stage.

Choudhary said policyholders should not assume that a condition mentioned informally to a doctor but omitted from the insurance proposal form is irrelevant. Medical history should be disclosed accurately when purchasing the policy.

2. The waiting period has not ended Even when a pre-existing disease has been honestly declared and accepted by the insurer, coverage for that condition may not begin immediately.

For example, Choudhary said a policyholder could disclose diabetes when buying a policy, but the policy may specify a 24-month waiting period for pre-existing diseases. If the person is admitted for a diabetic complication before those 24 months are completed, the claim can still be declined.

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Vineet Gupta, Head – Product Development, ManipalCigna Health Insurance, said waiting periods can also apply to specified illnesses and procedures. He cited kidney stones as an example of a condition that may be covered only after the applicable specified-illness waiting period.

3. The treatment falls under an exclusion Every health insurance policy has exclusions, and a claim can be rejected when the treatment or circumstances fall within one of them.

Gupta said examples can include cosmetic procedures, except where reconstruction is medically necessary in circumstances such as an accident, burns or cancer. Unproven, experimental or investigational treatments may also be excluded.

Outpatient treatment is another area where consumers can have incorrect expectations. Routine doctor consultations, diagnostic tests or medicines purchased from a chemist may not be covered unless the policy specifically provides OPD coverage.

Shashi Kant Dahuja, Executive Director and Chief Underwriting Officer, Shriram General Insurance, said consumers should check exclusions and waiting periods related to pre-existing diseases, specified illnesses and procedures before purchasing a policy.

4. The insurer does not consider the treatment medically necessary An active policy does not mean every medical procedure or hospitalisation will qualify for reimbursement.

Claims can be rejected if the treatment does not meet the policy's definition of medical necessity or if the need for hospitalisation cannot be established, Dahuja said.

Gupta similarly said claims are assessed based on medical necessity and accepted medical standards. This means policyholders should understand not just what treatments are listed as covered, but also the conditions under which those treatments qualify for coverage.

5. Medical records or other documents are inadequate Documentation can also determine whether a claim is processed.

Dahuja said claims may face rejection where medical records are insufficient, incorrect or unavailable for verification.

Policyholders should therefore preserve their medical records and claim-related documents, including prescriptions, investigation reports, discharge summaries and hospital bills.

6. Cashless claim was denied at the hospital A denied cashless request does not necessarily mean the treatment itself is excluded from the policy.

Cashless treatment is a payment mechanism involving pre-authorisation. Gupta said that if a cashless request is declined, the policyholder can pay the hospital and subsequently submit a reimbursement claim, which will then be assessed under the policy's terms.

Choudhary advised policyholders to first ask for the cashless denial and the reason for it in writing. If the issue is documentation or medical justification, the treating doctor may be able to provide the required clarification.

If the policyholder proceeds with treatment by paying the bill, they should retain original documents such as the discharge summary, itemised bill, payment receipts, test reports and implant invoices for the reimbursement claim.

What should policyholders check before buying insurance? Experts say consumers should not select a health policy based only on the premium and sum insured.

Gupta recommends reading the policy's inclusions and exclusions, waiting periods, room-rent conditions, co-payment clauses and geographical scope before purchasing it.

Dahuja also advised consumers to understand deductibles, disease-specific restrictions, pre- and post-hospitalisation coverage and network-hospital conditions.

Choudhary recommends starting with the Customer Information Sheet, which summarises key policy terms, and then checking definitions, waiting periods, exclusions, payment conditions and non-payable items.