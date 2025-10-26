The clause that can derail health insurance claims
Health insurance policy documents often include a reasonable and customary clause, which allows insurers to pay only for costs that they consider fair and standard. What should patients to minimize rejections?
Most insurance policyholders believe that once they are admitted to a hospital, the insurer will pay the bills. However, health insurance policy documents often include a “reasonable and customary" clause, which allows insurers to pay only for costs that they consider fair and standard.