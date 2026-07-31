Health insurance: Co-payment vs deductible explained. Which one should you choose?

Having a clear understanding of co-payments and deductibles in health insurance can help policyholders estimate out-of-pocket costs, compare plans, and avoid claim surprises. This guide explains how both clauses work, their impact on premiums, and how to choose the right policy.

Shivam Shukla
Updated31 Jul 2026, 04:25 PM IST
Grasping how co-payment and deductible clauses work helps policyholders manage health insurance claim expenses more effectively.
Grasping how co-payment and deductible clauses work helps policyholders manage health insurance claim expenses more effectively.

Health insurance policies often include technical terms that can be difficult to understand. However, not knowing what these terms mean could increase your out-of-pocket expenses during a medical emergency.

Two commonly misunderstood features are co-payment and deductible. While both can help lower your insurance premium, they work very differently when it comes to settling claims.

Understanding how these features work can help policyholders make informed decisions and choose a plan that suits their healthcare needs and financial situation.

Co-payment vs deductible: How do they work?

A co-payment is a fixed percentage of the claim amount that the policyholder must pay, with the insurer covering the remainder.

For example, if your health insurance policy has a 20% co-payment clause and your hospital bill is 50,000, you will pay 10,000, while the insurer will settle the remaining 40,000.

Also Read | West Bengal announces new health insurance scheme: Check who’s eligible

Since co-payment is calculated as a percentage of the claim amount, your contribution increases as the claim size grows. For instance, a 20% co-payment on a 10 lakh claim would require you to pay 2 lakh out of your own pocket.

A deductible, on the other hand, is a fixed amount that you must pay before the insurer starts covering the claim.

For example, if your policy has a 25,000 deductible and the hospital bill is 10 lakh, you pay the first 25,000, while the insurer covers the remaining eligible amount as per the policy terms.

Many policies also have an annual aggregate deductible, meaning you pay the deductible only once during a policy year. Once it is exhausted, subsequent eligible claims within the same policy year are covered in accordance with the policy conditions. Since these provisions vary across insurers, it is important to read the policy terms carefully.

Salient features of co-payment and deductible

Feature

Co-payment

Deductible

BasisPercentage of claim amountFixed amount
Payment frequencyApplies to every claimUsually applicable once in a policy year*
Impact on large claimsYour contribution rises with claim sizeYour contribution remains fixed
Premium impactCan reduce premiumOften provides higher premium savings

*Subject to policy terms and conditions.

Which option should you choose?

There is no one-size-fits-all answer. The right choice depends on your financial situation, healthcare needs, risk appetite and comfort with paying out-of-pocket expenses during a medical emergency.

A co-payment may be suitable for those who want lower premiums and are comfortable sharing claim costs with the insurer.

A deductible may be a better option for individuals who can afford a fixed upfront payment but want stronger financial protection against large hospital bills.

Before purchasing a health insurance policy, compare premium savings with potential out-of-pocket expenses across different claim scenarios. If you are unsure which option is right for you, consult a qualified insurance advisor or financial planner.

Also Read | 5 Expensive Health Insurance Traps Draining Indian Families And How to Audit

Understanding these clauses before buying a policy can help you avoid unexpected expenses and financial stress during medical emergencies, while ensuring your health insurance provides the protection you expect when you need it the most.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is for educational purposes only. Co-payment and deductible terms vary across insurers and policies. Always review the policy wording and consult a qualified advisor before making an insurance decision.

About the Author

Shivam Shukla

Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in

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