Having health insurance is not the same as being adequately protected

Health insurance is an important part of financial planning, helping individuals and families manage healthcare expenses without putting undue pressure on their savings. As more people recognize the value of having health cover, the next step is to assess whether that protection continues to meet their needs.
Healthcare and financial needs change over time. A policy that was appropriate when first purchased may need to support different circumstances as income, family responsibilities, savings and healthcare needs evolve. Alongside asking, “Do I have health insurance?”, it is equally important to ask, “Is the protection I have adequate for my needs today?”