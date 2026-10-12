Having health insurance is not the same as being adequately protected

Mayank Bathwal
4 min read12 Oct 2026, 12:54 PM IST
logo
Health insurance needs can change as income, family responsibilities, savings and healthcare costs evolve.(Pixabay)
Summary
Health cover should evolve with income, family responsibilities and medical needs. The real test is whether insurance, savings and other protection can absorb a serious health event without derailing financial goals.

Health insurance is an important part of financial planning, helping individuals and families manage healthcare expenses without putting undue pressure on their savings. As more people recognize the value of having health cover, the next step is to assess whether that protection continues to meet their needs.

Healthcare and financial needs change over time. A policy that was appropriate when first purchased may need to support different circumstances as income, family responsibilities, savings and healthcare needs evolve. Alongside asking, “Do I have health insurance?”, it is equally important to ask, “Is the protection I have adequate for my needs today?”

Cover in context

There is no single sum insured that works for everyone. Consider two people who each have 20 lakh of cover. One may also have employer-provided insurance and enough savings to comfortably manage smaller medical expenses. The other may depend largely on that one policy, support ageing parents and have less room to absorb an unexpected healthcare cost. Their sum insured is identical, but their overall financial protection is not.

The goal, therefore, should not simply be to maximize the sum insured, but to match protection to risk. A higher sum insured can be useful, but it is only one part of the picture. Consumers also need to consider the healthcare expenses they could realistically face, what their insurance would cover and how much they could pay out of pocket without disrupting other financial priorities. They should also account for the wider impact of a serious health event, particularly if it affects their ability to work or requires a family member to take time off to provide care.

Also Read | What changed inside India's insurance regulator?

The protection mix

It helps to look at health protection as a whole rather than viewing one policy in isolation. Employer-provided insurance may meet part of the need and personal health insurance another. Some people may require additional protection.

Savings matter, too, because insurance is not designed to meet every healthcare expense. Deductibles, co-payments and sub-limits can also affect how much a policyholder ultimately pays. The question is whether these elements, taken together, provide protection suited to the individual’s circumstances.

Those circumstances change. Someone who bought health insurance early in their career may later change jobs, move cities, marry, have children or begin supporting their parents. Their health, income, savings and financial commitments may change as well. That does not mean the original policy was unsuitable. It means cover chosen for one stage of life may not remain equally suitable for the next.

Beyond medical bills

Health-insurance adequacy is also a personal-finance issue. Any medical expense not covered by insurance must be paid from income or savings. But a serious health event can have financial consequences beyond the treatment bill. Time away from work may affect income, while rent or EMIs, household expenses and other regular commitments continue. Caregiving responsibilities may also require another family member to take time off work.

If these pressures are manageable, the impact on other financial plans may be limited. If they are not, money set aside for emergency reserves, investments, retirement or other goals may have to be used.

There can also be consequences that are harder to measure financially. Treatment, recovery and caregiving can disrupt everyday routines and place additional responsibilities on a household. Health insurance may not address all these effects, but they matter when assessing how financially prepared a family is for a significant health event.

Also Read | Mint Money Compass | Insurance costs, property risks and smarter investing

Planning for change

Adequate health protection is not about eliminating every out-of-pocket medical expense. It is about ensuring that the amount an individual may need to bear does not put unnecessary pressure on other financial priorities. This means considering insurance alongside savings, income stability and the household’s ability to meet regular commitments if circumstances temporarily change.

There is no universal formula for achieving that balance. Someone with greater savings may be comfortable paying more expenses directly. Another person may rely partly on employer cover, while someone else may find a higher sum insured or additional cover appropriate. The right arrangement depends on the risks a person faces, the protection already available and what they can reasonably afford.

As health insurance ownership grows, it is worth looking beyond whether a policy exists and asking whether it still fits. Instead of asking only, “How much health insurance do I have?”, a more useful question may be: “If I face a significant health event, am I prepared for both the medical expense and its wider impact on my income, regular financial commitments and family?”

The author is member of the executive committee, General Insurance Council & CEO Aditya Birla Health Insurance.

Also Read | Buying insurance is easy. Knowing what you bought is harder

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.