Having health insurance is not the same as being adequately protected

The goal, therefore, should not simply be to maximize the sum insured, but to match protection to risk. A higher sum insured can be useful, but it is only one part of the picture. Consumers also need to consider the healthcare expenses they could realistically face, what their insurance would cover and how much they could pay out of pocket without disrupting other financial priorities. They should also account for the wider impact of a serious health event, particularly if it affects their ability to work or requires a family member to take time off to provide care.