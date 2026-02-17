Emergency fund vs health insurance: What should you really rely on?
Deepti Bhaskaran 4 min read 17 Feb 2026, 12:07 pm IST
Summary
At the Mint Money Festival, insurance experts unpack why health policies trigger so many complaints, whether an emergency fund can replace cover, and how to choose the right plan.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The venue was the National Stock Exchange. The agenda: investments, markets and wealth creation.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story