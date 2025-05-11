Why health insurance during and after pregnancy is essential

At a time of high medical inflation, insurance has become more than a backup plan – it's now a calculated investment. For women, especially mothers, full health coverage is an important shock absorber for unexpected medical costs that could otherwise jeopardise family budgets.

How health insurance supports women through motherhood

Pregnancy-related medical bills can often run into lakhs, putting the entire family under significant financial strain. As per National Health Survey 5, 21.5% of all births in India now occur through C-sections, which has contributed to the growing costs of maternity care.

As a result, maternity claims now account for about 20% of all health insurance claims. A C-section can cost anywhere from ₹75,000 to ₹2,00,000 in metro cities, while a normal delivery generally ranges from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh. These costs can increase further if there are complications during pregnancy or delivery.

At a time when your focus should be on the joy of bringing new life into the world, financial worries should be the last thing on your mind. That's why it's essential to opt for a good health insurance plan early on that will cover both your maternity and post-maternity expenses.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has outlined clear guidelines for insurance coverage related to maternity expenses. It states that the coverage must include prenatal and postnatal medical expenses, as well as newborn care. It should also cover legal and medical termination of pregnancy. However, this is subject to a maximum of two deliveries and terminations during the lifetime of the insured person. Additionally, medical expenses during hospitalisation for delivery – a C-section or a normal delivery – must also be also included.

The power of preventive health

Mothers often neglect their own health because they are only focused on raising their children. Families should, therefore, invest in health policies that incorporate wellness incentives and preventive screenings for women. Choose an insurance plan that includes some wellness benefits that can help you keep a check on your health and prevent the onset of illnesses and diseases.

For instance, you must undergo annual health check-ups, take steps towards having a fit lifestyle, participating in fitness classes, and so on. Health insurance plans with wellness benefits also include discounts on these activities.

These preventative actions can aid in the early detection and treatment of severe and life-threatening conditions. Look for a plan that offers complete coverage for critical illness diagnosis and treatment, allowing you to concentrate on your recuperation with financial stability.

Family floater plans for growing families

A family floater health plan covers every family member without the need to buy separate plans for each one. You only need to pay one premium for the entire family's coverage. The plan allows you to include your dependent children, spouse, and yourself. Some policies also allow you to include siblings, in-laws, and dependent parents.

While buying insurance plans for mothers, it is important to examine all policy documents thoroughly. You can also consult an insurance expert to learn more about the terms and conditions of the policy. Also, consider a plan that provides flexibility regarding policy tenure, sum insured options, and the inclusion of family members as needed. Above all, seek a plan with a high sum insured and a competitively priced premium.

Buying health insurance is an act of love as it encourages families to embrace their well-being. For mothers, a health insurance plan promotes timely treatment, healthy lifestyle choices and routine checkups. Insurance secures the unseen ties of care and protection at home, guaranteeing each family member's health is a top concern rather than an afterthought.

Anupama Raina is head, process enhancement & governance (health LOB), SBI General Insurance.