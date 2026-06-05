Health insurance: How to reduce out-of-pocket costs during claim process

A few proactive steps can significantly reduce surprises at the time of a health insurance claim

Sanchari Ghosh
Published5 Jun 2026, 07:10 AM IST
A simple checklist to minimize unexpected medical bills
A simple checklist to minimize unexpected medical bills

Rising healthcare costs have made hospitalisation increasingly expensive, but many policyholders are surprised when insurance does not cover the entire bill. Knowing what influences claim payouts and taking a few precautions beforehand can help minimise out-of-pocket expenses and avoid unpleasant surprises during claim settlement. Here's what you need to know

How much of your hospital bill will insurance pay? Key factors explained

Several factors determine how much of a hospital bill gets covered under a health insurance policy.

“To begin with, room category eligibility plays a significant role. If a policyholder opts for a room beyond the entitled category, most associated expenses get paid proportionately, often resulting in a surprisingly large out-of-pocket burden. Additionally, Non-Medical Expenses (NMEs) such as gloves, syringes, and consumables are typically not covered, and can account for 5 to 10% of the total bill,” says Vineet Gupta, Head – Product Development, ManipalCigna Health Insurance.

Then, co-payment clauses, like mandatory co-pay or zonal copay, mean the policyholder bears a fixed percentage of every claim.

Also Read | Can occasional smoking raise your health insurance premium? Experts react

“Sub-limits on specific treatments or procedures further restrict payouts. Understanding these nuances upfront helps policyholders set realistic expectations and avoid bill shock at the time of discharge,” he adds

Room rent, co-pay and coverage: What to check before renewing your health policy

  • Room rent eligibility is critical, as a capped room category triggers proportionate deductions across consultation fees, operation theatre charges and other associated costs, significantly inflating out-of-pocket expenses.
  • Co-pay structures deserve equal attention: senior citizen plans often carry mandatory co-payments.
  • Also, policies wherein premium is charged as per city of residence carry mandatory co-payments if treatment is taken in a higher tier city.
  • Policyholders should also check whether non-medical expenses are covered or not.
  • Coverage scope matters too; review sub-limits on specific illnesses, day-care procedures, and domiciliary treatments.

How to reduce out-of-pocket costs during a health insurance claim

A few proactive steps can significantly reduce surprises at the time of a claim, informs Gupta

  • First and most importantly, for planned hospitalizations, always choose a hospital within your insurer's network.
  • Cashless processing is smoother, billing is standardized, and the likelihood of unexpected deductions is lower.
  • Before admission, verify your room entitlement and consciously stay within that category to avoid proportionate deductions on the entire bill.

Also Read | Navigating health insurance portability: Check key rules and process, explained
  • Confirm whether your procedure is covered, and check for applicable co-payment clauses, particularly relevant for senior citizen or zonal plans.
  • Requesting a pre-authorisation and reviewing the estimated cost breakdown with the hospital's insurance desk in advance can also help avoid last-minute disputes at discharge.

About the Author

Sanchari Ghosh

Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.

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