Health insurance: How to reduce out-of-pocket costs during claim process

Rising healthcare costs have made hospitalisation increasingly expensive, but many policyholders are surprised when insurance does not cover the entire bill. Knowing what influences claim payouts and taking a few precautions beforehand can help minimise out-of-pocket expenses and avoid unpleasant surprises during claim settlement. Here's what you need to know
Several factors determine how much of a hospital bill gets covered under a health insurance policy.
“To begin with, room category eligibility plays a significant role. If a policyholder opts for a room beyond the entitled category, most associated expenses get paid proportionately, often resulting in a surprisingly large out-of-pocket burden. Additionally, Non-Medical Expenses (NMEs) such as gloves, syringes, and consumables are typically not covered, and can account for 5 to 10% of the total bill,” says Vineet Gupta, Head – Product Development, ManipalCigna Health Insurance.
Then, co-payment clauses, like mandatory co-pay or zonal copay, mean the policyholder bears a fixed percentage of every claim.
“Sub-limits on specific treatments or procedures further restrict payouts. Understanding these nuances upfront helps policyholders set realistic expectations and avoid bill shock at the time of discharge,” he adds
A few proactive steps can significantly reduce surprises at the time of a claim, informs Gupta
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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