As hospitals & insurers fight over cashless claims, here's how to stay protected
Aprajita Sharma 6 min read 29 Aug 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
Bajaj Allianz General Insurance and Care Health Insurance have recently had separate altercations with healthcare providers over delays in claim settlements and empanelling new hospitals, unrevised package rates, and pressure to further reduce tariffs.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The age-old uneasy relationship between hospitals and insurers is once again spilling into the open. Bajaj Allianz General Insurance and Care Health Insurance have recently had separate altercations with the Association of Healthcare Providers – India (AHPI) over delays in claim settlements, delays in empanelling new hospitals, unrevised package rates, demanding unnecessary documentation, and pressure to further reduce tariffs.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story