To improve Indian health insurance, companies must reward better outcomes
Summary
If a hospital can heal a patient more quickly, resulting in a shorter hospital stay, why can't reimbursement models evolve to recognise such outcome-driven excellence rather than treating all interventions uniformly?
Health insurance has become central to the financial planning of Indian households over the past few years. The covid-19 pandemic was a turning point, underscoring the critical role of insurance in shielding families from medical shocks.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story