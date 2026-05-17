Day-one newborn cover: what insurers don’t tell you

Health insurance protects against sudden and unforeseen hospitalization costs. Pregnancy, being a planned medical event in most cases, has traditionally remained outside the scope of standard health insurance. But what about childbirth complications and newborn care? A premature delivery or medical complication can push a newborn into the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), where treatment costs can escalate rapidly. Depending on the severity of the condition and duration of hospitalization, NICU bills can easily climb to ₹20–30 lakh or more.
Recognizing this gap, several insurers now offer maternity cover that includes newborn coverage from day one. Some products offer this benefit in-built, while others provide it through optional riders. Policies such as Niva Bupa Aspire, Star Women Care, Star Health Assure and Care Health Joy include newborn cover within the base policy. Others, including ICICI Lombard Elevate and Tata AIG Medicare Premier, offer it as an optional add-on.