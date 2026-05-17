Day-one newborn cover: what insurers don’t tell you

Aprajita Sharma
6 min read17 May 2026, 01:00 PM IST
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When insurers say a newborn is covered from Day 1, it primarily means the child can be added to the policy immediately after birth without underwriting.
Summary
Given the lack of standardization in maternity and newborn insurance products, careful comparison and close scrutiny of policy wording remain essential before purchase.

Health insurance protects against sudden and unforeseen hospitalization costs. Pregnancy, being a planned medical event in most cases, has traditionally remained outside the scope of standard health insurance. But what about childbirth complications and newborn care? A premature delivery or medical complication can push a newborn into the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), where treatment costs can escalate rapidly. Depending on the severity of the condition and duration of hospitalization, NICU bills can easily climb to 20–30 lakh or more.

Recognizing this gap, several insurers now offer maternity cover that includes newborn coverage from day one. Some products offer this benefit in-built, while others provide it through optional riders. Policies such as Niva Bupa Aspire, Star Women Care, Star Health Assure and Care Health Joy include newborn cover within the base policy. Others, including ICICI Lombard Elevate and Tata AIG Medicare Premier, offer it as an optional add-on.

However, policyholders are increasingly discovering that ‘day-one newborn coverage’ in marketing brochures does not always mean all hospitalization expenses will automatically be covered from birth. The actual scope of coverage has many nuances to it.

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The waiting period conundrum

When insurers say a newborn is covered from Day 1, it primarily means the child can be added to the policy immediately after birth without underwriting. In traditional health plans without maternity cover, newborns are usually added only after 90 days and are subject to underwriting and waiting periods.

“Generally, newborns can be added to an existing policy only after 90 days, which is treated as the minimum entry age. Such additions are subject to underwriting. However, when an insurer says a newborn is covered from Day 1, it means the child will be covered from birth, irrespective of health conditions, without underwriting,” said Abhishek Bondia, co-founder, SecureNow.

"That said, the initial 30-day waiting period during which claims are typically not admissible except for accidents and emergencies may still apply,” said Bondia.

This creates a grey area. If a child is admitted to the NICU immediately after birth, insurers may argue that the newborn has technically entered the policy as a fresh member and is therefore subject to the initial 30-day waiting period. In such cases, NICU expenses may be restricted to the maternity benefit limit.

Noida-based insurance grievance redressal platform Insurance Samadhan highlighted one such case. Chennai-based K. Charan Kumar’s wife was hospitalized for delivery. While the insurer settled the maternity expenses, it rejected the newborn’s hospitalization claim stating the treatment fell within "30 days of waiting period". Kumar has approached the insurance ombudsman against the rejection.

Insurance consultant Mayank Gosar handled a similar case in which the insurer initially rejected the NICU claim, but later approved it after Gosar submitted a few additional documents.

Dr. Bhabatosh Mishra, Director & Chief Operating Officer at Niva Bupa Health Insurance, clarified it in the context of Niva Bupa Aspire. The policy brochure states that “the newborn will be covered from day 1 in the policy.”

“By this, we mean that we guarantee coverage to the baby even if it is born with a congenital condition that underwriters may otherwise permanently exclude or deny the policy in the first place. So far as baby hospitalization expenses are concerned from day 1, those will be covered under the sub-limit of maternity benefit. Complete coverage up to sum insured will trigger after a 30-day initial waiting period,” he explained.

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However, he added that if the primary member in the policy takes the ‘Future Ready’ rider and serves his applicable waiting periods, all waiting periods and exclusions will apply at a policy level and not at a member level. So, even when he/she later adds spouse and child in the policy, both can get coverage without waiting periods, enabling broader newborn protection from Day 1.

Experts caution that interpretations may differ across insurers. Buyers should specifically ask whether NICU expenses immediately after birth are fully covered or only payable within the maternity benefit limit.

Internal vs external congenital diseases

Another major area of confusion is congenital disease coverage. In insurance parlance, congenital diseases are classified as internal or external. Internal congenital diseases involve abnormalities in internal organs or body systems that are not visibly apparent at birth. Examples include congenital heart defects, kidney abnormalities, Down syndrome-related internal complications, metabolic disorders, and congenital lung or intestinal defects.

External congenital diseases, on the other hand, involve visible structural abnormalities such as cleft lip, cleft palate, clubfoot, extra fingers or toes, facial deformities and certain spinal deformities.

Under Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (Irdai) regulations, insurers cannot exclude internal congenital diseases. However, external congenital conditions may still be excluded depending on policy wording.

Currently, Niva Bupa Aspire and Star Women Care offer coverage for both internal and external congenital diseases, while Care Health Joy excludes external congenital conditions.

Insurance advisor Neeraj Khushalani, founder of insurance broking firm InsureSmart, believes many insurers still attempt to bypass the spirit of the regulation.

“I had a client who had group insurance coverage under which the newborn child received Day-1 protection. Later, when the family attempted to migrate from the group policy to an individual retail policy, the insurer imposed an exclusion on the child because of the congenital condition. That was unjustified because the child was already part of the existing policy and had availed coverage from birth. Moreover, insurers cannot exclude a newborn for internal congenital defects,” Khushalani said.

The family approached the insurance ombudsman, who ruled in favour of the policyholder.

Day-1 newborn coverage does not mean the child gets added free of cost. Insurers may charge an additional premium either on a pro-rata basis during the same policy year or at renewal. Parents should clarify this before purchase.

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Why newborn cover matters

Most buyers focus only on maternity reimbursement, but experts say newborn protection is often the more valuable feature, especially in high-risk pregnancies, even as complete newborn coverage kicks in after an initial waiting period of 30 days. This is because such plans will protect the child from any subsequent rejections later on when the family adds the child to their family plan.

“Although maternity coverage limits in retail policies are relatively low, we generally recommend such plans to families undergoing IVF treatment or those with a history of premature births. The maternity payout itself may not be substantial, but continuous coverage for the child from Day 1, including congenital conditions, becomes extremely valuable,” said Khushalani.

Experts suggest that even families already covered under another health policy may benefit from buying a separate maternity-focused plan purely for newborn protection.

“If you pay a multi-year premium upfront for such policies, the premium outgo may roughly equal the maternity benefit received at delivery, effectively a no-gain-no-loss scenario. But if there is a premature birth, NICU admission or a major congenital disease, the child gets coverage from Day 1, which many standard policies cannot ensure,” said Gosar.

Parents should buy maternity and newborn covers well before planning a family because waiting periods can extend up to 36 months. Some insurers allow policyholders to reduce this to nine months at an additional cost. Given the lack of standardization in maternity and newborn insurance products, careful comparison and close scrutiny of policy wording remain essential before purchase.

About the Author

Aprajita Sharma

A financial journalist and certified financial planner, Aprajita Sharma brings clarity and depth to the complex world of money. With over 12 years of experience across digital, print, and broadcast media, she has built a reputation for explaining personal finance in a way that is both practical and relatable.<br><br>She is working with Mint as an Assistant Editor and has previously worked with leading publications such as The Economic Times, Business Today, Fortune India, Outlook Money and Business Standard. She is also the co-author of “The Big Bull of Dalal Street”, a Penguin bestseller that chronicles the life of renowned investor late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. She was also selected among a small group of journalists for the Asia Journalism Fellowship, underscoring her credibility in the field.<br><br>Aprajita is known for advocating unbiased, fee-only financial advice and for her sharp understanding of investor behaviour. Through her writing and storytelling, she continues to empower individuals to make more informed, confident financial choices. She is also a Kathak enthusiast.

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