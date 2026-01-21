How to get insured if you have a pre-existing health condition
Many people diagnosed with a health condition worry about being denied insurance. They shouldn't. Insurers are now good at understanding and covering people with adverse health.
Last month a friend called to say that she had forgotten to renew her health insurance. With the break, the insurer refused to renew her cover because she had previously had cancer. A decade ago, I often urged people to buy health insurance. Some felt that medical costs were manageable. Others opined that claims would not be paid. That worldview has changed because medical inflation is in plain sight and millions have benefited from insurance.