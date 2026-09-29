Inflation-linked health cover: what you need to know

A ₹10 lakh health insurance cover may look substantial today. But what happens when the same surgery costs ₹15 lakh or ₹20 lakh in a few years from now?
This is the gap that inflation-protection features in health insurance seek to address. Policies with this feature offer an inflation-linked increase in the sum insured at renewal. At first glance, this may sound like a straightforward solution to rising healthcare costs. But an inflation-adjusted sum insured does not necessarily mean that the insurance cover is keeping pace with actual medical inflation.