Inflation-linked health cover: what you need to know

Aprajita Sharma
3 min read29 Sep 2026, 11:59 AM IST
logo
Some plans offer inflation-linked increases regardless of claims, while others may restrict the benefit after a claim or if the feature is discontinued.
Summary
Health insurance covers may seem sufficient now, but inflation can raise surgery costs. Inflation-protection features adjust the sum insured at renewal, but often rely on CPI instead of actual medical inflation, which can be higher. 

A 10 lakh health insurance cover may look substantial today. But what happens when the same surgery costs 15 lakh or 20 lakh in a few years from now?

This is the gap that inflation-protection features in health insurance seek to address. Policies with this feature offer an inflation-linked increase in the sum insured at renewal. At first glance, this may sound like a straightforward solution to rising healthcare costs. But an inflation-adjusted sum insured does not necessarily mean that the insurance cover is keeping pace with actual medical inflation.

Also Read | Beyond premiums: here is how your health insurance is rated

Niva Bupa's Safeguard+ add-on also combines multiple benefits, including an inflation-linked increase in coverage.

Akshay Bansal, an insurance consultant and founder of Money Plant Project, shared a live example. “Based on calculations that we have done of how premium increased and the sum insured in the last three-four years, we have observed that if the premium has increased by approximately 6%, then the inflation bonus has also been provided at around the same percentage of the sum insured.”

Should you buy the rider?

Experts believe this feature can be useful for people with older health insurance policies.

"In older plans where cumulative bonuses are capped, this add-on allows coverage to keep increasing. Even if a policyholder cannot port to a newer plan due to existing medical conditions or past claim history, the rider still provides a way to marginally expand their overall cover," said Bansal.

For such policyholders, an inflation-linked feature can provide an additional layer of cover without requiring them to substantially increase the base sum insured.

For fresh buyers, however, its relevance may be low as many new health plans offer large or unlimited cumulative bonuses and restoration benefits.

"Years ago, an inflation shield rider made complete sense. Most health plans capped your cumulative bonus at 100% or 200% of the base sum, so that extra layer gave real breathing room when hospital bills climbed. But today's market has changed the math. When insurers hand out 100% annual bonus accumulation, massive multipliers or unlimited resets, paying extra for an inflation rider feels redundant," said Bansal.

Also Read | Irdai’s insurance overhaul: What it means for policyholders

Neeraj Khushalani, founder of InsureSmart, also questioned the value of inflation protection, particularly when it is offered as a standalone feature. “The only riders that matter is consumables.”

Khushalani suggested that policyholders should examine the additional premium before opting for the feature.

"If an inflation-linked rider costs significantly more, the policyholder should compare the extra premium with the actual increase in coverage and also examine whether the same money could instead be used to buy a higher base sum insured or a super top-up," he added.

Ultimately, ensuring an adequate sum insured is the first step. An inflation-protection feature can supplement your cover, but it cannot substitute for buying adequate base coverage in the first place.

Also Read | Something rotten: Irdai has sniffed out what ails India’s insurance sector

About the Author

Aprajita Sharma

A financial journalist and certified financial planner, Aprajita Sharma brings clarity and depth to the complex world of money. With over 12 years of experience across digital, print, and broadcast media, she has built a reputation for explaining personal finance in a way that is both practical and relatable.<br><br>She is working with Mint as an Assistant Editor and has previously worked with leading publications such as The Economic Times, Business Today, Fortune India, Outlook Money and Business Standard. She is also the co-author of “The Big Bull of Dalal Street”, a Penguin bestseller that chronicles the life of renowned investor late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. She was also selected among a small group of journalists for the Asia Journalism Fellowship, underscoring her credibility in the field.<br><br>Aprajita is known for advocating unbiased, fee-only financial advice and for her sharp understanding of investor behaviour. Through her writing and storytelling, she continues to empower individuals to make more informed, confident financial choices. She is also a Kathak enthusiast.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.