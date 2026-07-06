Buying health insurance? One overlooked document can tell you what brochures won’t

I recently saw a legal drama where one side buries the other under a huge volume of documents, the unstated purpose being to hide the file. Each insurer publishes over 200 pages of dense information over the year. This information, while very useful for different stakeholders, can make it difficult for a general reader to find the page that is most relevant to buying their own health insurance.
Think about the common-sense questions you should ask before buying health cover. What does the policy cover and what does it cost? Do most claims get paid? Do policyholders complain frequently? Is buying a policy for the first time straightforward? And do most customers renew it?
Much of this information is available in Schedule NL-47 of insurers' annual public disclosures. Unlike many other disclosures that aggregate company-wide data across all businesses, NL-47 reports information product by product, allowing buyers to assess the specific policy they are considering.