Health insurance vs medical corpus: What should senior citizens prioritize?
Aprajita Sharma 5 min read 05 Jun 2025, 12:09 PM IST
Summary
Facing staggering health insurance premium increases, seniors are at a crossroads: cling to their policies or invest in an emergency fund? Here's some expert advice to navigate these tough decisions.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Mumbai-based Sarita Aggarwal, 62, has had an ₹8 lakh health insurance policy from a national insurer for nearly two decades. But in recent years, the annual premium has shot up—from ₹25,000 in 2022 to ₹35,000 in 2023, and then ₹52,500 in 2024. She's bracing for yet another hike in 2025.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story