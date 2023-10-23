Health insurance: Nationwide unified cashless network, fully cashless system set to be launched soon, says report
IRDAI has intentions to bring forth two fresh features in health insurance policies: a unified hospital network that caters to all health insurance policies from various providers across the country, and a fully cashless settlement system.
