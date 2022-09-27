My 24-year-old daughter is covered under my family floater policy. In a month, she’ll be married. Is it possible for her to keep the coverage and receive all of the benefits accumulated over the last 12 years?

-Name withheld on request

Health insurance policies generally provide cover only for dependent children up to a fixed age. Since your daughter is getting married and if she is no longer financially dependent on you, it is suggested that post-marriage, she purchase a separate policy in her individual capacity or under a floater policy along with her husband. Continuity benefits, if any, can be transferred from your daughter’s current policy to any new policies she may take post her marriage.

I recently got a health insurance policy with an amount insured of ₹3 lakh, and just a few days ago, I was diagnosed with a 7 cm kidney stone and was advised to undergo a Lithotripsy procedure (surgery for removing stone). Can I make a claim for my medical costs under my new health insurance policy?

-Name withheld on request

Health insurance policies generally come with a waiting period during which claims for illness/disease will not be paid. If the hospitalisation has occurred during the waiting period, then your claim for lithotripsy procedure (treatment for kidney stones) may not be admissible under the policy. Certain conditions may also be subject to specific waiting periods over and above the standard waiting period. Hence, it is important to check on these aspects at the time of taking the policy for the first time.

(Queries answered by Shreeraj Deshpande, Head – Health Businesses, SBI General Insurance)