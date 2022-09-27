Health insurance: Parents can insure dependent children only

Health insurance policies generally come with a waiting period during which claims for illness/disease will not be paid. If the hospitalisation has occurred during the waiting period, then your claim for lithotripsy procedure (treatment for kidney stones) may not be admissible under the policy. Certain conditions may also be subject to specific waiting periods over and above the standard waiting period. Hence, it is important to check on these aspects at the time of taking the policy for the first time.

