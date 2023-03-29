‘Health insurance policies cannot substitute emergency fund needs’7 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 10:46 PM IST
One of the biggest hurdles to insurance penetration in India is the huge trust deficit between insurers and consumers
The right health insurance policy helps insulate financial goals from any significant healthcare expenditure. And, it ensures that I don’t compromise on the quality of care ever," says 42-year-old Mahavir Chopra, founder and chief executive of Beshak.org—a Mumbai-based independent consumer awareness insurtech platform for individual insurance buyers., underling the importance of a health insurance policy for every individual. In an interview with Mint, Chopra also explains why one shouldn’t substitute health insurance for an emergency fund. Edited excerpts:
