‘Health insurance policies cannot substitute emergency fund needs’

I was involved in a minor accident during my college days but that did not require hospitalization. Later on in life, I underwent a FESS (Sinusitis) surgery. My father was diagnosed with meningioma (a non-cancerous tumour of the brain ) and underwent a surgery. Fortunately, we didn’t face any financial problems because he had mediclaim (medical insurance) . And it ensured that we got cashless treatment. My parents and in-laws have had to undergo minor surgeries like cataracts and hernia—all paid for through insurance money. Although this may sound biased, I haven’t paid much for any hospitalization so far. Insurance took care of it. The out- of-pocket expenses has been very minimal, barely 10% of the total bill.

