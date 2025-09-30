Think a bigger health insurance cover means better protection? Think again—and watch out for hidden clauses
Summary
Experts warn that a very high health insurance coverage can become unaffordable as you age. A ₹10–15 lakh plan often offers better value and long-term protection.
Is bigger always better when it comes to health insurance? Not necessarily. Extremely high coverage can become unaffordable as you age, forcing some policyholders to drop their plan just when they need it most.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story