Mistakes people make when porting a health insurance policy

To simplify, waiting periods for pre-existing diseases and specific waiting periods apply only up to the base sum insured and the no-claim bonus in the previous policy. Let's say your previous policy, for which you exhausted all waiting periods, had a base sum insured of ₹10 lakh and nil no-claim bonus. If the new policy has a base sum insured of ₹20 lakh, the waiting period credit will be available only up to ₹10 lakh. The additional base sum insured of ₹10 lakh will have fresh waiting periods.