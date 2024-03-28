Health insurance policy: What do customary charges refer to?
Reasonable and customary charges refer to standard charges, which are common for a particular line of treatment in the geographical area for similar types of hospital.
What is a reasonable and customary clause in health insurance? Can an insurer use this clause to reduce the claim? My policy doesn’t impose room rent limits, so I chose a suite at the hospital. However, the insurer deducted a significant portion of the claim, citing a package deal with the hospital for a single room. Is their decision justified? What options do I have to address this issue?
—Name withheld on request
