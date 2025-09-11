Health insurance policyholders with OPD cover report 5-10% fewer hospitalisations: Study

Around one in five health insurance policies now include OPD cover. Thanks to 4.5X growth in adoption in the past three years, reveals a Policybazaar report analysing OPD trends during this period.

The report further notes that there are 5-10 percent fewer hospitalisations among regular OPD users. It further observed that OPD users claim 3 to 4 times each year against hospitalisation, that takes place once in a few years.

The report commented on the health insurance growth with regard to OPD adoption in the past three years.

FY 24: While previously only 5 percent of health insurance policies had OPD attachment but it rose to 11 percent in fiscal 2024. This spike shows the early signs of awareness taking shape as customers started exploring plans that offered more than mere hospitalisation.

FY 25: The growth nearly doubled when it reached 20 percent in fiscal 2025. By now, OPD was not a niche anymore. Growing awareness and rising healthcare costs drove faster adoption.

FY 26: Now, adoption climbed further to 22 percent. The pace is now steady, reflecting that awareness has widened.

Fewer hospitalisations As they say, prevention is better than cure; this phenomenon was seen among OPD adopters as well. Insurers reported 5-10 percent fewer hospitalisation cases among OPD adopters. By making doctor visits, diagnostics, and medicines more accessible, customers are more likely to seek help early rather than delaying treatment, the report notes.

“Instead of waiting for hospitalisation to use their cover, people are now engaging multiple times a year for doctor visits, medicines, or diagnostics. This makes health insurance tangible, relevant, and rewarding in daily life,” says Siddharth Singhal, Head of Health Insurance, Policybazaar.

Age split 18 to 30 years (27%): Young professionals are early adopters, driven by awareness of everyday medical expenses.

30 to 45 years (33%): The largest share is occupied by this age group. This balances family health costs and chronic condition management, making OPD especially relevant.

45 to 60 years (25%): This is a strong segment, motivated by preventive diagnostics and recurring medicine costs.

60 years & above (15%): It occupies a smaller share, but it is growing steadily with more seniors opting for OPD plans as they recognise the financial benefits of covering frequent medical needs.