Health insurance portability: Can group policyholders port to an individual plan? Check eligibility and rules here

In India, health insurance portability enables policyholders to switch insurers without losing accrued benefits like NCB. Health insurance portability is the process of moving from your existing insurance policy from one provider to another without losing accrued benefits such as free medical check-up, no claim bonus (NCB) or waiting period credit.
It allows you to shift from existing company to another with better benefits without losing most accumulated renewal benefits. Notably, policyholders are not required to pay any additional charges exceeding the premium of the new health insurance policy to port your plan.
Portability is the right of health insurance policyholders to transfer the credit gained for pre-existing conditions and time bound exclusions, from one insurer to another.
Today, we explore if you can undertake the switch even if you are currently part of a group health insurance policy and want to instead shift to an individual health insurance plan.
IRDAI's migration and portability guidelines are applicable to all retail (individual) and group indemnity health insurance products; and both individual sum insured and family floater sum insured policies. Thus, you are allowed to port your existing group health insurance policy to an individual health policy from another insurance company.
However, before you initiate your portability request, you must first convert your existing group health policy into an individual health policy offered by your current insurer. Then, once you have completed the mandatory one-year tenure as an individual policyholder, the plan can be ported with an individual health policy offered by another company.
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Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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