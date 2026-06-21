Health insurance portability: Can group policyholders port to an individual plan? Check eligibility and rules here

Health insurance portability is the process of moving from your existing insurance policy from one provider to another. It allows you to shift with better benefits without losing most of the accumulated renewal benefits.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published21 Jun 2026, 01:09 PM IST
Health insurance portability is the process of moving from your existing insurance policy from one provider to another without losing accrued benefits.
Health insurance portability is the process of moving from your existing insurance policy from one provider to another without losing accrued benefits. (Pexels / Representative Image)

In India, health insurance portability enables policyholders to switch insurers without losing accrued benefits like NCB. Health insurance portability is the process of moving from your existing insurance policy from one provider to another without losing accrued benefits such as free medical check-up, no claim bonus (NCB) or waiting period credit. 

It allows you to shift from existing company to another with better benefits without losing most accumulated renewal benefits. Notably, policyholders are not required to pay any additional charges exceeding the premium of the new health insurance policy to port your plan.

Health Insurance Portability: Who is eligible?

Portability is the right of health insurance policyholders to transfer the credit gained for pre-existing conditions and time bound exclusions, from one insurer to another. 

  • However, porting is possible only at the time of existing policy renewal and cannot be undertaken when the existing health insurance policy is due for renewal or at any time throughout the policy year. 
  • A key point is that the insured can only port the existing policy to a similar health indemnity policy of the other insurer i.e. a family floater policy can be ported to another floater plan only.
  • According to Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India's (IRDAI) rules, any individual, family and group policyholder is eligible for portability as long as they initiate the portability request to the new insurer at least 45 days before the renewal of the existing policy is due. The new company then has 15 days to either accept or reject your request, failing which your application is automatically accepted.
  • Further, your existing policy must have been renewed without break and not have lapsed during tenure, and you are required to have completed at least one year with your existing insurer before applying for portability. 
  • You are allowed to port your policy even after you have made a health insurance claim during the policy year. However, the new company can assess your claim history while processing your application and request additional information, charge a higher premium or even decline your proposal based on this history.

Today, we explore if you can undertake the switch even if you are currently part of a group health insurance policy and want to instead shift to an individual health insurance plan.

Can group health insurance policyholders port to an individual policy?

IRDAI's migration and portability guidelines are applicable to all retail (individual) and group indemnity health insurance products; and both individual sum insured and family floater sum insured policies. Thus, you are allowed to port your existing group health insurance policy to an individual health policy from another insurance company. 

However, before you initiate your portability request, you must first convert your existing group health policy into an individual health policy offered by your current insurer. Then, once you have completed the mandatory one-year tenure as an individual policyholder, the plan can be ported with an individual health policy offered by another company.

How to convert group insurance policy to individual health policy?

  • You must inform your insurance company that you want to switch to an individual (or family) plan at least 30-45 days before your current group policy expires. 
  • Compare various individual (or family) plans on offer that work best for your requirement to settle on a suitable option and request your insurer for an application form. 
  • Fill out this application form along with required supporting documents and claim history (some insurers might also ask for a health check-up, as per Policybazaar).
  • The filled form must be submitted to the insurer at least 35-40 days before your group policy expires. 
  • Once the individual plan is approved and put in place, you will have to ensure regular premium payments (either offline or online). 

What documents are needed to make portability request?

  • Previous years' policy certificates, 
  • Latest renewal notices with a clear mention of continuity in coverage, 
  • Self-declaration by the policyholder in case of no claim, and 
  • Documents like discharge summary, investigation report, etc. if any claims have been filed.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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