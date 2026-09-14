Health insurance portability: How underwriters filter out the policyholders who need it most

Every renewal cycle, an all-too-familiar friction plays out across Indian households. Consider a 62-year-old retired teacher who, exasperated by delayed claim settlements and another steep premium hike, decides to move her coverage to a rival insurer.
She expects her decade of policy continuity and waiting-period credits to transition seamlessly. Instead, after weeks of paperwork and medical evaluations, her application is turned down without a clear explanation. Left with no realistic alternative at her age, she quietly renews with her existing insurer.
Her predicament captures a structural blind spot in retail health insurance: portability is merely a right to apply, not a guaranteed transfer.
According to Suresh Mathur, former executive director at the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), while the framework was introduced in 2011 to dismantle customer lock-ins, its real-world execution remains heavily constrained by commercial underwriting.
When the regulator introduced the portability mandate, the intent was to empower policyholders to vote with their feet, Mathur noted. The rules established that accrued benefits—specifically, waiting periods served for pre-existing diseases and accumulated bonuses—must be transferred to the new insurer. However, destination insurers retain the statutory prerogative to underwrite every incoming proposal from scratch.
This discretion creates an acute selection bias, he said. Insurers compete aggressively for young, healthy policyholders through instant digital approvals. But for senior citizens, diabetics, or individuals with recent hospitalisations, the underwriting gates narrow sharply.
Those with the strongest reasons to exit an underperforming insurer are precisely the profiles underwriters avoid. When older applicants are accepted, policies frequently arrive laden with heavy premium loadings, mandatory co-payments, or fresh exclusions. For applicants past 70, outright rejections remain routine.
The mechanics of porting introduce strict procedural hurdles:
To curb systemic friction, Irdai has progressively tightened operational norms.
Mathur highlighted the regulator’s May 2024 master circular, which mandated that existing insurers share an applicant's claim history within 72 hours and required destination insurers to deliver an underwriting decision within five days.
The circular also reduced the maximum waiting periods for pre-existing conditions and codified a five-year moratorium, after which insurers cannot contest claims on non-disclosure grounds, except in cases of proven fraud.
Yet structural distortions persist. Despite clear regulatory restrictions prohibiting agency commissions on ported accounts, distribution networks routinely bypass these norms, prioritising profitable young switchers over higher-risk cohorts.
For consumers contemplating a switch, Mathur recommended the following safeguards:
Mathur warned that while portability remains a progressive consumer reform on paper, until underwriting discretion is balanced with greater accountability for older and vulnerable policyholders, the exit door will remain firmly shut for those who need it most.
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