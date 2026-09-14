Health insurance portability: How underwriters filter out the policyholders who need it most

Portability was meant to keep insurers honest by keeping the exit door open. The door exists— but for the old, the ill, and the recently hospitalised, someone is still standing in the way.

Livemint
Published14 Sep 2026, 12:51 PM IST
Add Mint as a preferred source on Google
Those with the strongest reasons to exit an underperforming insurer are precisely the profiles underwriters avoid.
Those with the strongest reasons to exit an underperforming insurer are precisely the profiles underwriters avoid. (Pexels)

Every renewal cycle, an all-too-familiar friction plays out across Indian households. Consider a 62-year-old retired teacher who, exasperated by delayed claim settlements and another steep premium hike, decides to move her coverage to a rival insurer.

She expects her decade of policy continuity and waiting-period credits to transition seamlessly. Instead, after weeks of paperwork and medical evaluations, her application is turned down without a clear explanation. Left with no realistic alternative at her age, she quietly renews with her existing insurer.

Her predicament captures a structural blind spot in retail health insurance: portability is merely a right to apply, not a guaranteed transfer.

According to Suresh Mathur, former executive director at the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), while the framework was introduced in 2011 to dismantle customer lock-ins, its real-world execution remains heavily constrained by commercial underwriting.

Also Read | Think before you claim car insurance: You could lose more than you gain

Underwriting Barrier

When the regulator introduced the portability mandate, the intent was to empower policyholders to vote with their feet, Mathur noted. The rules established that accrued benefits—specifically, waiting periods served for pre-existing diseases and accumulated bonuses—must be transferred to the new insurer. However, destination insurers retain the statutory prerogative to underwrite every incoming proposal from scratch.

This discretion creates an acute selection bias, he said. Insurers compete aggressively for young, healthy policyholders through instant digital approvals. But for senior citizens, diabetics, or individuals with recent hospitalisations, the underwriting gates narrow sharply.

Those with the strongest reasons to exit an underperforming insurer are precisely the profiles underwriters avoid. When older applicants are accepted, policies frequently arrive laden with heavy premium loadings, mandatory co-payments, or fresh exclusions. For applicants past 70, outright rejections remain routine.

Also Read | Why IRDAI fined Canara HSBC Life ₹1 crore over policy sold to 88-year-old

Fine print and disclosure traps

The mechanics of porting introduce strict procedural hurdles:

  • 45-day window: Transfer requests must be initiated at least 45 days prior to policy expiry. Missing this deadline locks the customer in for another year, while letting a policy lapse mid-process permanently voids years of accumulated continuity benefits.
  • Sum insured reset: Continuity credit applies strictly up to the existing sum insured. Porting a 5 lakh cover and upgrading to 10 lakh resets the waiting-period clock to zero on the incremental 5 lakh.
  • Diluted terms: Mathur cautioned that differing room-rent caps, internal sub-limits, co-pays, and hospital networks can dilute coverage quality. A lower premium often masks a weaker financial safety net.
  • Fresh disclosure liability: Porting requires a new proposal form and a comprehensive medical history. Any inadvertent omission of a past consultation can later be weaponised to repudiate a claim—a risk falling heavily on senior citizens, who now account for a 61 per cent jump in porting inquiries.

Also Read | Driven to frustration: how simple mistakes wreck motor claims

Regulatory tightening vs Market realities

To curb systemic friction, Irdai has progressively tightened operational norms.

Mathur highlighted the regulator’s May 2024 master circular, which mandated that existing insurers share an applicant's claim history within 72 hours and required destination insurers to deliver an underwriting decision within five days.

The circular also reduced the maximum waiting periods for pre-existing conditions and codified a five-year moratorium, after which insurers cannot contest claims on non-disclosure grounds, except in cases of proven fraud.

Yet structural distortions persist. Despite clear regulatory restrictions prohibiting agency commissions on ported accounts, distribution networks routinely bypass these norms, prioritising profitable young switchers over higher-risk cohorts.

Also Read | Public insurance registry: 6 things that could change with PIR

How policyholders should navigate a switch

For consumers contemplating a switch, Mathur recommended the following safeguards:

  • Start early: Initiate paperwork 45 to 60 days before renewal, and ensure the existing cover does not lapse while a decision is pending.
  • Disclose fully: Provide an exhaustive personal medical record to eliminate future grounds for dispute.
  • Demand written confirmation: Insist on written verification of how cumulative bonuses, waiting periods, and room-rent limits will map onto the new policy.
  • Escalate failures: If continuity credits are arbitrarily denied, register a formal complaint with the insurer's grievance cell and, if unresolved, the Insurance Ombudsman.

Mathur warned that while portability remains a progressive consumer reform on paper, until underwriting discretion is balanced with greater accountability for older and vulnerable policyholders, the exit door will remain firmly shut for those who need it most.

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer

Health Insurance
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMoneyPersonal FinanceHealth insurance portability: How underwriters filter out the policyholders who need it most
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.