Picture a scene that plays out in thousands of Indian households every renewal season. A 62-year-old retired teacher, tired of chasing her insurer over a delayed claim and stung by another premium hike, decides she has had enough. A friend tells her about porting – carrying the policy and waiting periods to a better insurer. She fills the forms, digs out all her policy papers and sits through a medical test. Six weeks later, a politely worded letter arrives: application declined. She renews with the old insurer, because at her age, what choice does she have?
Is porting just a word in health insurance brochure?
SummaryPortability was meant to keep insurers honest by keeping the exit door open. The door exists— but for the old, the ill, and the recently hospitalised, someone is still standing in the way.
Picture a scene that plays out in thousands of Indian households every renewal season. A 62-year-old retired teacher, tired of chasing her insurer over a delayed claim and stung by another premium hike, decides she has had enough. A friend tells her about porting – carrying the policy and waiting periods to a better insurer. She fills the forms, digs out all her policy papers and sits through a medical test. Six weeks later, a politely worded letter arrives: application declined. She renews with the old insurer, because at her age, what choice does she have?
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More