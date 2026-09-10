Is porting just a word in health insurance brochure?

Picture a scene that plays out in thousands of Indian households every renewal season. A 62-year-old retired teacher, tired of chasing her insurer over a delayed claim and stung by another premium hike, decides she has had enough. A friend tells her about porting – carrying the policy and waiting periods to a better insurer. She fills the forms, digs out all her policy papers and sits through a medical test. Six weeks later, a politely worded letter arrives: application declined. She renews with the old insurer, because at her age, what choice does she have?