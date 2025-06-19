How to switch health insurance without losing benefits

My current health insurance policy has a room rent capping, and it’s up for renewal in July. My advisor has suggested that I consider porting the policy to another insurer that doesn’t have such a cap. I wanted to understand what porting means. If I choose to port, will it affect my future claims? I have diabetes and have already made one claim under this policy, during which I realized the impact of room rent capping and had to pay a significant amount from my own pocket. - Name withheld on request

Health insurance porting is a valuable right granted by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai).

It allows individuals to switch their health insurance policy from one insurer to another without losing accumulated benefits. Porting is designed to empower policyholders to make better choices as their health needs and financial priorities evolve, without being penalised for changing providers.

In your case, since your current policy has a room rent capping that led to out-of-pocket expenses during a previous claim, porting to a plan without such restrictions could offer significant financial relief and better hospitalisation options.

When and how to port your policy However, health insurance porting is not an automatic process. It must be initiated at least 45 days before the renewal date of your current plan. So, if your renewal is due in July, now is the ideal time to begin the process. Start by comparing plans from other insurers to find one that better suits your needs—this could include broader room rent coverage and better benefits for managing pre-existing conditions like diabetes.

Once you've shortlisted a suitable plan, you’ll need to fill out a portability request form and submit a new proposal form to the insurer you wish to switch to. It’s critical that you disclose all existing medical conditions, including chronic illnesses like diabetes, and also mention any previous claims made under your current policy. Full and honest disclosure at this stage is vital—any missing or incorrect information can result in rejection of the application or future claims.

Also Read: How corporate India is quietly becoming the health insurer for your parents

The new insurer will then underwrite your application and may request medical tests. Based on their assessment, they may accept, decline, or propose modified terms. If accepted, you will be able to carry forward all applicable waiting periods and continuity benefits to the new policy.

Porting gives policyholders a way to upgrade their insurance coverage without having to forfeit the benefits they’ve already earned. It’s especially valuable for those dissatisfied with restrictive features in their current plan and looking for broader, more comprehensive health protection. When done right, porting offers a seamless path to better coverage, tailored to your evolving health needs.

(Shilpa Arora is co-founder & COO at Insurance Samadhan)