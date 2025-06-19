How to switch health insurance without losing benefits

- Name withheld on request
Health insurance porting is a valuable right granted by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai).
It allows individuals to switch their health insurance policy from one insurer to another without losing accumulated benefits. Porting is designed to empower policyholders to make better choices as their health needs and financial priorities evolve, without being penalised for changing providers.
In your case, since your current policy has a room rent capping that led to out-of-pocket expenses during a previous claim, porting to a plan without such restrictions could offer significant financial relief and better hospitalisation options.
However, health insurance porting is not an automatic process. It must be initiated at least 45 days before the renewal date of your current plan. So, if your renewal is due in July, now is the ideal time to begin the process. Start by comparing plans from other insurers to find one that better suits your needs—this could include broader room rent coverage and better benefits for managing pre-existing conditions like diabetes.
Once you've shortlisted a suitable plan, you’ll need to fill out a portability request form and submit a new proposal form to the insurer you wish to switch to. It’s critical that you disclose all existing medical conditions, including chronic illnesses like diabetes, and also mention any previous claims made under your current policy. Full and honest disclosure at this stage is vital—any missing or incorrect information can result in rejection of the application or future claims.
The new insurer will then underwrite your application and may request medical tests. Based on their assessment, they may accept, decline, or propose modified terms. If accepted, you will be able to carry forward all applicable waiting periods and continuity benefits to the new policy.
Porting gives policyholders a way to upgrade their insurance coverage without having to forfeit the benefits they’ve already earned. It’s especially valuable for those dissatisfied with restrictive features in their current plan and looking for broader, more comprehensive health protection. When done right, porting offers a seamless path to better coverage, tailored to your evolving health needs.
(Shilpa Arora is co-founder & COO at Insurance Samadhan)
