Porting your policy? Understand the catch in no-claim bonus

Navigating health insurance porting can be tricky, especially with the potential loss of your no-claim bonus. This article breaks down the nuances of continuity benefits and helps you avoid common pitfalls 

Aprajita Sharma
Published4 Aug 2025, 04:08 PM IST
Porting does offer continuity benefits, such as credit for the waiting period already served. (Image: Pixabay)
Porting does offer continuity benefits, such as credit for the waiting period already served. (Image: Pixabay)

With your health insurance renewal around the corner, you may receive calls offering lower premiums or better features if you port your policy. This can make you reconsider renewing with your current insurer, especially if you've had a bad experience or are facing a steep premium hike. 

Porting does offer continuity benefits, such as credit for the waiting period already served. However, your no-claim bonus (NCB) may not be transferred as smoothly, and that's where many policyholders get caught off guard.

To be clear, when you port your health insurance policy, the waiting period for pre-existing diseases (PEDs) or specific treatments already served under your old policy carries forward. 

For instance, if your PED waiting period is three years and you’ve completed two years with your current insurer, you’ll only need to serve one more year with the new one. The five-year moratorium period—after which insurers can't reject claims due to non-disclosure or misrepresentation of PEDs—also carries over.

But things get trickier when it comes to the no-claim bonus (NCB). This bonus, which increases your coverage as a reward for claim-free years, is treated differently. While you do get continuity benefits, they’re capped. 

The credit for the waiting period applies only up to the total sum insured, including NCB, from the previous policy. For example, suppose your old policy had a base sum insured (SI) of 7 lakh and an NCB of 3 lakh, making the total 10 lakh. If you port to a new policy with a 15 lakh base SI, then continuity benefits (i.e., waiting period credit) apply only up to 10 lakh. The additional 5 lakh will be subject to a fresh waiting period under the new insurer's rules.

Also Read: What India can learn from other countries in term insurance adoption

Let's understand it better with two scenarios:

Scenario one: 

Mr. A's previous policy had a base sum insured of 10 lakh. He had collected NCB of 10 lakh, making it a 20 lakh coverage. Mr. A decides to port his policy. He had heard that no-claim bonus gets carried forward while porting. 

He opted for 10 lakh sum insured in the new policy too thinking the additional 10 lakh no-claim bonus will be available. To his surprise, his coverage was limited to only 10 lakh in the first policy year. On enquiry, he was told the NCB in the new policy will get added only after renewal, but it will have fresh waiting period. 

He felt cheated, but this is how NCB works in portability. It does not get carried forward unless you increase the base sum insured in the new policy up to the base sum insured plus no-claim bonus of the old policy. 

Also Read | Unlimited health insurance is now a reality. But can insurers make it work?

Scenario two:

Let’s revisit the earlier scenario: Mr. A had a sum insured plus no-claim bonus of 10 lakh each in his previous policy, totalling 20 lakh. He opts for a 20 lakh base sum insured in the new policy. Even as the base sum insured has increased, as long as the increased amount is up to the no-claim bonus, the continuity benefits of the waiting period will apply to that level. 

This is what the no-claim bonus carry-forward in portability means. However, if Mr. A had chosen a 25 lakh base sum insured, continuity benefits would have applied only up to 20 lakh (base + no-claim bonus from the old policy). The remaining 5 lakh would attract a fresh waiting period. Similarly, any new no-claim bonus earned in the new policy will also be subject to the fresh waiting period rules.

Also Read: Rejected insurance claims? An in-house ombudsman could help

Mint take

Choosing the right base sum insured while porting a policy is crucial. If you’ve accumulated a no-claim bonus in your previous policy, aim to select a base sum insured in the new policy equal to your earlier base sum insured plus no-claim bonus. Otherwise, you risk losing out on the full benefit of continuity—reducing the value of porting in the first place.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinancePorting your policy? Understand the catch in no-claim bonus
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.