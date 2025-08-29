GST exemption on health insurance premiums would signal a shift toward inclusive protection
The proposal by the Group of Ministers (GoM) to exempt health insurance premiums from Goods and Services Tax (GST) is more than a mere fiscal adjustment; it marks a crucial step in reshaping India's health insurance market. Premiums currently attract 18% GST, which makes health insurance unaffordable for many middle-income families and senior citizens. Removing this levy would not only reduce prices but also reinforce the view that health insurance is a necessity rather than a luxury.