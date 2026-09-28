Beyond premiums: here is how your health insurance is rated

Mint Money Team
5 min read28 Sep 2026, 02:16 PM IST
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The aim of the ratings is to go beyond price and ask a different question: What does a plan promise, and how reliably has the insurer delivered on claims?(Pixabay)
Summary
What does a health insurance plan promise? How reliably has the insurer delivered on claims? Here is how you can find a plan that best fits your family’s needs.

When in the market for health insurance, most people fixate on two things: the sum insured, or the health insurance cover your family needs, and the cost of the plan. But that is only the starting point. Neither number tells you how usable or reliable the policy may be when a hospital bill arrives. That answer comes from understanding what the policy covers, where it falls short and how the insurer has handled claims.

To help you navigate these metrics, Mint tied up with ILM Research, formerly Beshak Research, an independent ratings portal, to bring you our annual Mint ILM Health Insurance Ratings. The aim of the ratings is to go beyond price and ask a different question: What does a plan promise, and how reliably has the insurer delivered on claims? Read on to understand how we arrived at the answer and what you need to know to use the ratings to find a plan that best fits your family’s needs.

What makes the ratings

The ratings are carried out separately for five buyer profiles: a young individual, a married couple, a couple with a child, a senior individual and a senior couple. For every profile, the overall score gives 65% weight to product benefits and 35% to the insurer’s claims experience. Ratings are out of 5; the closer a score is to 5, the higher the plan ranks.

The product score is further segregated to look at the features and conditions most likely to affect a hospitalisation claim. Inpatient hospital cover, which looks at hospitalisation expenses such as room rent, day-care treatments, modern surgeries, domiciliary treatments, AYUSH and organ-donor expenses, gets the maximum weightage across all family profiles.

Other important features include cost-sharing clauses such as mandatory co-payments, deductibles and procedure-specific limits; pre- and post-hospitalisation expenses; no-claim bonus; time-bound exclusions, such as waiting periods for named ailments and pre-existing conditions; health check-ups; maternity benefits; ambulance cover; non-medical expenses; and restoration benefits that restore the sum insured when a claim is made.

Merely mentioning a benefit does not earn a plan full marks. The assessment by ILM Research also considers its conditions, limits and usefulness at the time of a claim. Broader benefits with fewer restrictions score better. Negative marking may apply when a useful-looking feature carries a restriction. For example, if a plan covers domiciliary treatment but states that cashless claims will not be allowed and only reimbursement claims will be permitted, the plan receives negative marking for that restriction.

For claims benefit score, the ratings look at claim-related complaints, the proportion of claims settled within 30 days, the incurred claim ratio and settlement ratios measured by both the number and value of claims. The ratings have also included the share of claims rejected or repudiated and complaints settled in favour of customers by the Ombudsman. A higher number of complaints settled in favour of customers doesn’t bode well for the insurer, who could have settled this with the policyholder's first approach.

It’s important to note that claims benefit score doesn’t rely on claims settlement rate alone and looks at various other parameters that would indicate how efficient the insurer is. An insurer may settle many small claims yet perform differently when measured by value, speed, disputes or rejections. Similarly, the data gathered for this exercise doesn’t rely on a single year; it uses data from FY23 to FY25 for a more stable and balanced assessment. The claims score uses Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (Irdai) data, insurance ombudsman reports and insurers’ public disclosures accordingly.

Methodology

Each sub-parameter is first scored using a relative scoring method. This means plans are compared with one another on that sub-parameter rather than against a fixed benchmark. Next, a predefined weight is applied to each score based on the sub-parameter’s importance and likely impact on a claim. Finally, these weighted scores are consolidated to determine the plan’s product-benefit score and claims score, each rated out of 5.

Also Read | Irdai’s insurance overhaul: What it means for policyholders

Product weights vary by persona because insurance needs change with age and family structure. Inpatient hospitalisation remains central across profiles, but some benefits may change. For instance, maternity and newborn benefits matter for a couple planning a family, while they carry no weight for senior profiles. For seniors, hospitalisation, exclusions, health check-ups and financial limits assume greater importance.

Since premium affordability is a personal decision, it has been excluded from the score. The rankings focus only on what is being delivered – that is what is on offer and the insurer’s track record. However, to enable a holistic comparison, we have mentioned the premiums separately available online.

Only plans available through insurers’ official websites were considered, using brochures, prospectuses, policy wordings and the online buying journey. Plans were left out if documents were not publicly available, mandatory KYC blocked access, or the quote page failed during data collection. Plan information was gathered from 22 April to 13 May 2026. Where a product offered several variants, the ratings considered only the highest-rated variant.

How to make it work

The full extent of the ratings is available online. Start with the correct persona, review the overall score, and find a plan that suits your budget. You can also go online to understand how each parameter performed in the rating grid.

Once you have shortlisted a plan, make sure you read the latest policy wording for all the parameters highlighted in these ratings. Check the policy wording for room-rent limits, waiting periods, co-payments, disease-specific caps, exclusions and restoration rules.

Also Read | Will insurance premiums get cheaper? What IRDAI’s reforms mean

Also, cross-check the premiums since these keep changing from time to time.

Reading and understanding these parameters yourself is equally important, as it can help you coordinate better with your insurer during a claim. The online edition carries the complete methodology and benefit-level details.

Also Read | Driven to frustration: how simple mistakes wreck motor claims

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