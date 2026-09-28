Beyond premiums: here is how your health insurance is rated

To help you navigate these metrics, Mint tied up with ILM Research, formerly Beshak Research, an independent ratings portal, to bring you our annual Mint ILM Health Insurance Ratings. The aim of the ratings is to go beyond price and ask a different question: What does a plan promise, and how reliably has the insurer delivered on claims? Read on to understand how we arrived at the answer and what you need to know to use the ratings to find a plan that best fits your family’s needs.