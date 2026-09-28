When in the market for health insurance, most people fixate on two things: the sum insured, or the health insurance cover your family needs, and the cost of the plan. But that is only the starting point. Neither number tells you how usable or reliable the policy may be when a hospital bill arrives. That answer comes from understanding what the policy covers, where it falls short and how the insurer has handled claims.
Beyond premiums: here is how your health insurance is rated
SummaryWhat does a health insurance plan promise? How reliably has the insurer delivered on claims? Here is how you can find a plan that best fits your family’s needs.
When in the market for health insurance, most people fixate on two things: the sum insured, or the health insurance cover your family needs, and the cost of the plan. But that is only the starting point. Neither number tells you how usable or reliable the policy may be when a hospital bill arrives. That answer comes from understanding what the policy covers, where it falls short and how the insurer has handled claims.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More