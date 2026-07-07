Health insurance proposal form: Step-by-step guide to filling it correctly and avoiding claim issues

Are you looking to buy a new health insurance plan? Do you understand the nuances of such plans? Have you taken any professional guidance before proceeding with a particular health insurance scheme offer? These are some questions to ponder over before deciding on a health insurance plan.

Investing in a health insurance plan is vital to protect yourself and your family from unforeseen medical costs. Before a new policy is issued, you are required to complete the health insurance proposal form.

This form helps the insurer understand your current health status, personal details, health history, past ailments (if any), ongoing treatments (if any) and coverage requirements. That is why filling out this form accurately will ensure a seamless policy approval process and reduce the risk of complications during future claims.

Why is health insurance proposal form important? The proposal form is a foundational health document. It is like a fact sheet. The details you provide will help the insurance company assess your risk and offer coverage tailored to your needs. This makes it indispensable to put in completely fair and accurate information. Any mistakes, omissions, or non-disclosure of material facts in the medical history can result in the rejection of claims or refunds in the future.

The golden rule is to provide complete and accurate information. Do not hide any facts. Never hide existing illnesses, past treatments or lifestyle habits such as smoking, drinking, etc. Make sure the information you share is up to date, accurate and to the best of your knowledge.

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This information is essential, as hiding facts, data and information related to your past illnesses, current health problems or any ongoing treatment will complicate your health insurance claim later in life.

Step-by-Step guide to filling your health insurance proposal form 1. Enter proposer details carefully This is the first step in completing your health insurance proposal form. In this, you should start by providing your name, address, contact number, email ID, date of birth and other basic identification details, as mentioned in official documents such as PAN, Aadhaar card, etc. Make sure all information matches your official documents.

2. Provide insured member details

If you are also covering your family members, include their names, contact details, ages, relationship and other required details. This will avoid doubts, delays and claim-related problems later in life if you or your family members face a health issue.

3. Declare your medical history honestly Clearly list any previous illnesses, surgeries, hospital admissions, ongoing treatments and prescribed medications. Even minor health conditions should be disclosed if asked in the form, as health insurance firms scrutinize your health insurance proposal form at the time of claim clearance.

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4. Share lifestyle and personal information Your basic health-impacting habits, such as smoking, alcohol consumption, occupation, any other substance abuse, or other lifestyle-related factors, must be mentioned.

5. Add nominee details Provide the nominee’s name, relationship and contact details correctly to ensure smooth claim processing in the future. This is yet another vital step that will ensure the claim benefits are addressed meaningfully, without delay and provided to the rightful person.

6. Review policy and payment details



This is the final step. Before signing, carefully review your selected plan, riders, waiting periods for specific illnesses, benefits, sum insured, any omissions in coverage, premium amount, add-on covers and policy benefits. This will give you a clear idea of what you are signing up for. Understanding of the terms and conditions is essential because, be clear, you are entering into a legal contract as you sign this document.

Health insurance proposal form checklist

Section Details/Documents to Keep Ready Personal Information Aadhaar card, PAN card, address proof, contact details Medical Information Medical reports, prescriptions, discharge summaries, treatment history (if any) Family Member Details Date of birth, relationship details, identity documents Existing Insurance Details Previous policy documents and insurer details (if any) Nominee Information Nominee name, relationship, and contact details