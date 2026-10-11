Health insurance renewal: 5 key numbers you should review every year

Are you looking to renew your health insurance policy? Do you know that when renewing your health insurance policy, it is vital to recheck several fundamentals of your policy to ensure you are adequately protected, that the policy still adds meaningful value to your life, and that it provides the health protection you need?

This is because renewing health insurance involves more than just paying the premium before the due date. The individual health insurance policyholder should diligently review recent changes in medical costs, any amendments to policy terms, and their current financial condition and personal circumstances, as these factors, when taken holistically, can impact both the adequacy of individual coverage and the amount paid under a claim.

Therefore, before renewing, keep these core fundamentals in mind and review 5 critical metrics/ numbers to determine whether your policy continues to provide adequate financial protection.

5 key policy details you should check every year 1. Sum insured: Is your cover sufficient? This metric determines the maximum coverage available to an individual. It is subject to policy terms and applicable limits. A cover that was adequate a few years ago might fall short today, as hospitalisation costs continue to rise. That is why you should review your coverage against potential treatment costs in your city and increase it if necessary.

To ensure a correct decision in individual cases, it is wise to seek guidance from a certified health professional and a financial advisor. This way, your policy decision will align with professional insights in a meaningful way.

2. Annual premium: How much has it increased? You should also check and compare the renewable premium with last year’s payment. See how it has changed and evolved. Premiums may also increase or change due to age-related pricing, insurer rate revisions, or changes in coverage. If you find a noticeable difference, understand the reason for it, and also compare alternatives without overlooking differences in assured benefits, waiting periods, and exclusions.

3. Room rent limit: What room can you afford? Once you are done with the basics, you should also check whether your policy specifies any daily room rent or restricts the category of room you can opt. Check for any amendments or changes in the offered rooms.

This is because, in case the requirement arises, you should not be in for a surprise, and exceeding the permitted limit might also result in proportionate deductions on associated expenses, depending entirely on the policy terms. Make sure that the limit is practical and adequate for hospitals in your particular area.

4. Co-payment: What share of the claim will you pay? When a company wants the policyholder to bear a specified percentage of an admissible claim, they introduce a 'co-payment clause’ in health insurance policies. For example, with a 20% co-payment on an eligible claim of ₹2 lakh, the individual policyholder's share will be ₹40,000. Whereas the remaining ₹1.60 lakh will be paid by the insurer, subject to other policy terms and conditions. That is why you should carefully check whether your policy includes this clause and whether it changes at certain ages or under specific policy coverage circumstances.

Do not renew your health insurance policy, presuming that the terms applicable last year are going to apply in exactly the same manner this year as well. In case of doubt, speak to the customer service executive of your health insurance policy provider.

5. Deductible: How much must you pay first? ‘Deductible’ is yet another important metric that needs to be rechecked. This is the amount you must bear before the insurer steps in to start paying eligible expenses under the relevant coverage. This is particularly important for super top-up policies, which generally cover eligible expenses above a specified deductible, subject to their terms. Make sure that in your case, the deductible remains reasonable for your base policy and financial capability.

In summary, two additional checks must be performed before the final renewal of an ongoing health insurance policy. You should also check your pre-existing diseases, waiting periods, and specific treatments, along with any accumulated no-claim bonus (NCB).

The network of hospitals covered by your policy should also be cross-checked, as the lists are updated regularly. A careful review of these core aspects can help an individual avoid unpleasant surprises when making a claim.