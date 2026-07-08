What health insurance retention data reveals—and conceals

If there was ever a compelling case for suitability-led selling in health insurance, this is it. Buried in the public disclosure documents of non-life insurers is a metric that offers important insights into how health insurance products are sold, bought and ultimately renewed, or not.
The NL-47 section of these disclosures, available on every insurance company's website, provides product-wise data on retention rates, complaints, claim settlement, incurred claims ratios, and combined ratios for every health insurance plan sold.
Mint analyzed the highest-selling retail health insurance product of each insurer for FY26 and found an unsettling trend: the simple average retention rate across insurers was just 73%, implying that roughly one in four policyholders did not renew the same product.
Customer retention has traditionally been viewed as a challenge for the life insurance industry, where misselling has often undermined persistency. Health insurance, by contrast, has largely escaped that criticism.