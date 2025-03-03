Money
Health insurance for senior citizens: No clarity on implementation of 10% premium hike cap
Summary
- Irdai's January circular capped health insurers' annual premium hikes at 10% for senior citizens aged 60 years and above.
NEW DELHI : A couple, in their 60s, bought a family floater health insurance policy from a private insurer in 2018. They never had to use it. Still, their premium surged 20% to ₹49,874 in February 2024. It was ₹41,813 in February 2023.
