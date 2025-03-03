However, the reason for premium hikes crossing the 10% cap could be that the product pricing was filed before the circular came out. "Policyholders must know that wherever product pricing has been filed and approved by Irdai before the circular came out, the price increase for all policyholders will happen whenever their premiums are due. The circular will come into effect next time insurers apply for the price hike to Irdai," said Narendra Kumar Bharindwal, director, vice president at the Insurance Brokers Association of India (IBAI).