Health insurance: Sum insured, policy terms, evolving needs - all you need to know before policy renewal

Reviewing coverage, sum insured, healthcare requirements and premiums can help ensure uninterrupted protection

Livemint
Updated24 Sep 2026, 11:40 PM IST
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A health insurance policy delivers vital coverage against unexpected injuries and illnesses while offering significant tax benefits. Maintaining continuous coverage requires timely policy renewal; missing the deadline can lead to policy lapse, loss of accumulated benefits, and the re-imposition of waiting periods. While many insurers offer a 15- to 30-day grace period, failing to renew within this window leaves individuals—especially those with existing medical conditions—completely unprotected.

Key considerations during renewal

To maintain effective coverage and avoid unexpected out-of-pocket costs, keep these critical factors in mind during the renewal process:

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  • Track Renewal Dates: Mark the policy expiration date early to avoid lapses, or make use of the 15- to 30-day grace period if an immediate payment is missed.
  • Assess Evolving Healthcare Needs: Re-evaluate coverage based on life stage changes, such as aging, adding family members, or managing newly diagnosed medical conditions, and add riders or extra coverage as necessary.
  • Enhance the Sum Insured: Increase policy coverage periodically to keep pace with medical inflation and rising hospitalization costs, keeping in mind that substantial increases may require medical screenings.
  • Review Updated Policy Terms: Examine any modifications to exclusions, coverage clauses, or premium rates before renewing. Under IRDAI guidelines, insurers must notify policyholders of any structural changes at least 90 days in advance.

Retain Proof & Inform Family: Keep a physical or digital copy of the premium payment receipt for your records, and ensure family members are fully aware of the updated terms and renewal status to streamline claim processing during emergencies.

Why policy renewal is necessary

Renewing a health insurance policy on time is essential to maintain continuous financial protection against medical expenses. Timely renewal helps policyholders avoid a break in coverage and preserve applicable continuity benefits.

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Before renewing, policyholders should review whether the existing coverage remains adequate for their current healthcare needs. Key factors to check include the renewal date, sum insured, policy terms and premium payable.

Comparing premiums and coverage options available in the market can also help individuals and families assess whether their existing plan continues to meet their requirements. A careful review at renewal can ensure that the policy provides appropriate protection without paying for unsuitable or unnecessary coverage.

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer

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