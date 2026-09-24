Health insurance: Sum insured, policy terms, evolving needs - all you need to know before policy renewal

A health insurance policy delivers vital coverage against unexpected injuries and illnesses while offering significant tax benefits. Maintaining continuous coverage requires timely policy renewal; missing the deadline can lead to policy lapse, loss of accumulated benefits, and the re-imposition of waiting periods. While many insurers offer a 15- to 30-day grace period, failing to renew within this window leaves individuals—especially those with existing medical conditions—completely unprotected.
To maintain effective coverage and avoid unexpected out-of-pocket costs, keep these critical factors in mind during the renewal process:
Retain Proof & Inform Family: Keep a physical or digital copy of the premium payment receipt for your records, and ensure family members are fully aware of the updated terms and renewal status to streamline claim processing during emergencies.
Renewing a health insurance policy on time is essential to maintain continuous financial protection against medical expenses. Timely renewal helps policyholders avoid a break in coverage and preserve applicable continuity benefits.
Before renewing, policyholders should review whether the existing coverage remains adequate for their current healthcare needs. Key factors to check include the renewal date, sum insured, policy terms and premium payable.
Comparing premiums and coverage options available in the market can also help individuals and families assess whether their existing plan continues to meet their requirements. A careful review at renewal can ensure that the policy provides appropriate protection without paying for unsuitable or unnecessary coverage.
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