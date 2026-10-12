Uncapped coverage: Is your health policy really ‘unlimited’?

Aprajita Sharma
7 min read12 Oct 2026, 01:05 PM IST
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No-claim bonuses, annual coverage increases and restoration benefits can substantially increase the effective cover of policies with a defined base sum insured.
Summary
Unlimited health plans from Niva Bupa, Care, ICICI Lombard and HDFC ERGO work in different ways, and some retain caps or conditions despite the label. What exactly is unlimited, and what conditions continue to apply when a large claim arrives?

How much health insurance is enough when medical costs outpace incomes? While a 10 lakh cover seems adequate today, prolonged ICU stays, complex surgeries, or treatments for rare diseases can easily exceed standard limits.

To address this, insurers now offer unlimited health insurance plans. Rather than capping the base sum insured (SI), these policies pay eligible hospital bills, whether they are 8 lakh or 80 lakh. However, not every unlimited health plan works this way—some use uncapped base limits, while others rely on infinite renewal bonuses or unlimited restoration features.

Here is how four major offerings compare:

Niva Bupa ReAssure 3.0: unlimited cover, but check the room category

Niva Bupa ReAssure 3.0 has four variants—Classic, Select, Elite and Black. Customers can choose a 5 lakh, 10 lakh or unlimited sum insured.

“You can buy any variant, either having ‘unlimited’ sum insured or a base cover of 5 lakh or 10 lakh. A higher sum insured is not possible. It has to be either 5 lakh, 10 lakh or unlimited,” said Ashish Kumar, founder, Sri Shani Financial Services.

According to data from insurance corporate agent Nyvo Insurance Services, the Black variant with 10 lakh cover and the Booster+ no-claim bonus rider costs 17,356 for a 30-year-old male from Mumbai. The unlimited option costs 23,836, about 37% more.

Booster+ adds 100% of the base SI for every claim-free year, up to 10 times the base SI in limited coverage options. Thus, on a 10 lakh policy, paying three annual premiums builds the cover to 30 lakh at the beginning of the third policy year ( 10 lakh base SI + 20 lakh booster+). If you then make an 18 lakh claim during the third year, 10 lakh comes from the base SI and 8 lakh from the bonus, leaving 12 lakh in the booster+ balance. At the beginning of the fourth year, cover becomes 32 lakh ( 10 lakh base SI + 12 lakh remaining booster+ + 10 lakh fresh booster+), not 40 lakh.

However, accumulated cover does not increase every benefit. Modern treatments and sub-limits, such as air ambulance cover, may remain linked to the base SI.

With unlimited SI, modern treatment is capped at 1 lakh under the Classic and Select plans. Room eligibility also varies: general ward for Classic, twin-sharing for Select, all rooms except deluxe and suite for Elite, and all room categories for Black, Kumar said.

“Even with unlimited SI, non-payable items like gloves, masks, PPE kits, syringes and nebulizer kits will not be covered unless the customer buys the Safeguard+ add-on,” he added.

This makes the choice between an unlimited variant and a high base SI with accumulated bonus less straightforward than it appears.

Care Ultimate Care: modest premium differential

Care Health’s Ultimate Care builds cover through its Infinity Bonus, which adds 100% of the base sum insured annually, regardless of claims, with no upper limit. This is over and above a cumulative bonus of 50% of the base sum insured annually, capped at 100%. For example, on a 10 lakh policy, at the beginning of the second year, the total cover would be 25 lakh ( 10 lakh base SI + 10 lakh bonus + 5 lakh cumulative bonus). At the beginning of the third year, it would rise to 40 lakh ( 10 lakh base SI + 20 lakh bonus + 10 lakh cumulative bonus). From year four, only the unlimited bonus of 10 lakh a year is added, as the cumulative bonus has reached its cap.

Also Read | Having health insurance isn't enough. Is your cover adequate?

The plan also provides an additional amount equivalent to the first policy year's sum insured after seven claim-free years.

According to Nyvo data, a 30-year-old male from Mumbai would pay 21,559 for a 20 lakh cover with the Infinity Bonus. The unlimited option costs 23,111, according to Nyvo data, about 7% more than the 20 lakh option.

“Before you make a choice, you must know that advanced technology methods, Ayush treatment, domiciliary treatment, among others, will be limited to the base sum insured if you choose the limited-SI option,” said CA Mayank Gosar, founder and chief executive officer, Softcon Capital.

“On a base SI of 20 lakh or 25 lakh, the premium differential with the unlimited option is hardly significant if you take the Infinity Bonus and Unlimited Care rider, under which one claim is covered without a limit. In that sense, going with the unlimited option makes sense,” Gosar added.

ICICI Lombard Elevate: unlimited or build up the cover

ICICI Lombard's Elevate offers both an unlimited sum-insured option and features that allow customers with a defined SI to build up substantial coverage.

“We launched the unlimited option in July 2024 along with the launch of Elevate. The idea was to give comprehensive coverage to all, as per their needs,” said Priya Deshmukh, head of health products, operations & services at ICICI Lombard. “There are people who do not want to get into the hassles of increasing their sum insured as their life cycle changes or managing multiple policies. For them, our unlimited option is good even though it is expensive. But the difference is marginal if you compare 1 crore or 50 lakh coverage with unlimited.”

According to Nyvo data, a 30-year-old male from Mumbai would pay 19,667 for a 20 lakh cover with the Power Booster add-on. The feature increases the annual sum insured by up to 100% every year.

The unlimited option costs 32,685, about 66% more than the 20 lakh cover.

Elevate’s Infinite Care offers unlimited coverage for one claim of the policyholder’s choice during the policy lifetime, subject to room eligibility and the consumables add-on. However, proportionate deductions apply if the room category exceeds a single private AC room, along with deductions for consumables.

The choice, therefore, is between paying more upfront for an unlimited base cover or taking a defined SI and using features that build or restore the cover.

Also Read | What changed inside India's insurance regulator?

HDFC ERGO Optima Secure+: high cover without unlimited SI

HDFC ERGO Optima Secure+ does not offer an unlimited base sum insured. Instead, its Infinite Benefit adds 100% of the base SI to the coverage every year on renewal, without an upper accumulation limit.

A 30-year-old male from Mumbai can get 20 lakh cover at 19,772, according to the data.

The policy also offers the optional Limitless add-on, which can provide one (between 10 lakh to 50 lakh base SI) or two (more than 50 lakh) claims of infinite financial value after the available cover under the policy has been exhausted, depending on the base SI and bonus.

Do you really need unlimited cover?

The answer may depend on how much more you have to pay for the unlimited option.

Kshitij Jain, founder, Nyvo Insurance Services, analysed the costs of various medical procedures and said the most expensive treatments still fall well below 1 crore.

“Even at the top of ranges across hospitals, the most expensive procedures land in the 20 lakh to 35 lakh band. A bill crossing 1 crore is possible through a long ICU stay, a transplant with complications or a rare-disease therapy, but it is not the normal case. That is why unlimited cover is a nice-to-have rather than the thing that decides whether a policy performs,” he said.

There is also the question of portability. “We believe unlimited plans are not needed. But now that companies have started offering it, they should also have an agreement on how portability will work because these plans have no concept of sum insured or NCB. A decent sum insured with no-claim bonus is always a better option,” said Neeraj Khushalani, founder of InsureSmart.

Get the basic structure right first—no room-rent cap, no co-payment, no disease sub-limits, a sensible waiting period and a strong bonus on a 20 lakh base, said Jain. "That combination will handle almost every claim you are realistically going to make. Then look at the unlimited variant. If the extra premium is modest, say, within 10–15% of the well-loaded 20 lakh plan, take it. If it costs meaningfully more, the money is better spent on covering more family members, a higher base sum insured, or simply kept invested,” he said.

The key, therefore, is not whether a policy carries the word “unlimited”, but what exactly is unlimited, and what conditions continue to apply when a large claim arrives.

Also Read | Mint Money Compass | Insurance costs, property risks and smarter investing

About the Author

Aprajita Sharma

A financial journalist and certified financial planner, Aprajita Sharma brings clarity and depth to the complex world of money. With over 12 years of experience across digital, print, and broadcast media, she has built a reputation for explaining personal finance in a way that is both practical and relatable.<br><br>She is working with Mint as an Assistant Editor and has previously worked with leading publications such as The Economic Times, Business Today, Fortune India, Outlook Money and Business Standard. She is also the co-author of “The Big Bull of Dalal Street”, a Penguin bestseller that chronicles the life of renowned investor late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. She was also selected among a small group of journalists for the Asia Journalism Fellowship, underscoring her credibility in the field.<br><br>Aprajita is known for advocating unbiased, fee-only financial advice and for her sharp understanding of investor behaviour. Through her writing and storytelling, she continues to empower individuals to make more informed, confident financial choices. She is also a Kathak enthusiast.

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