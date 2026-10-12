Uncapped coverage: Is your health policy really ‘unlimited’?

How much health insurance is enough when medical costs outpace incomes? While a ₹10 lakh cover seems adequate today, prolonged ICU stays, complex surgeries, or treatments for rare diseases can easily exceed standard limits.
To address this, insurers now offer unlimited health insurance plans. Rather than capping the base sum insured (SI), these policies pay eligible hospital bills, whether they are ₹8 lakh or ₹80 lakh. However, not every unlimited health plan works this way—some use uncapped base limits, while others rely on infinite renewal bonuses or unlimited restoration features.