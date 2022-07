Yes, cashless claims settlement is considered hassle-free. It is a service provided by an insurer in its set of network hospitals through its TPAs (third-party administrators). In this, the insurance company directly pays the cost incurred for the treatment to a network hospital in accordance with the policy terms and conditions. Insurers provide a list of partnered network hospitals the policyholders. There is no need for a policyholder to pay hospital bills if they receive treatment at any of the network hospitals. The insurer directly settles the bill with the hospital. However, if you opt for treatment at a non-network hospital, then claims have to be settled through reimbursement.

