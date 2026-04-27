The health insurance trilemma: who pays, who earns, who saves

The distributor is a critical participant in this ecosystem, and arguably the most consequential at the point of entry. It is the distributor who shapes what a customer understands about their policy, what they declare, and how they engage with the system from day one. A responsible distributor guides customers through disclosure with care and integrity, not around it for the sake of a sale, and steers them toward appropriate cover and realistic expectations. When distributors play this role well, the entire ecosystem benefits. When they do not, the costs ripple outward to every other stakeholder.