Health insurers’ business growth slows in August

As the fear around covid-19 continues to grow, standalone health insurance companies in August recorded a 25.85% growth in premiums compared to the same time last year, according to data from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai).

The growth, however, has slowed compared to July this year when health insurers clocked in premiums worth ₹1,573.96 crore. In August, the number dropped by 7.05% at ₹1,462.92 crore.

According to Irdai data, Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co. Ltd, Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd, Max Bupa Health Insurance Co. Ltd and ManipalCigna Health Insurance Co. Ltd reported a significant growth in premiums.

Insurance experts said due to covid-19, there is an increase in awareness among consumers about the importance of health insurance for covering medical expenses. “Health insurance is a living benefit product and there is a shift happening in the mindset of the consumers. In the hierarchy of needs, health has claimed a primary position. People have also started proactively looking to increase their coverage, and renewal has improved with increasing upsell trend. Covid-19-related specific products are also picking up momentum, so the overall outlook seems very positive," said Prasun Sikdar, managing director and CEO, ManipalCigna Health Insurance.

This growth is good compared to previous years and Covid-specific health insurance products—Corona Kavach and Corona Rakshak—have contributed significantly as most insurers have sold fair volumes of these products, said Amit Chhabra, head, health insurance, Policybazaar.

“We started getting early indicators of health insurance-related queries at the start of the covid-19. Consumers have started considering health insurance more than before and that has given a jump to the health business," said Animesh Das, head of product strategy, ACKO General Insurance.

Experts said the fact that the claim size for covid-19 is contracting and the choice of home treatment in less severe cases may have slowed down demand in August. Insurers sold over 1.5 million Kavach policies, which shows that a section of the population who is aware and can afford health insurance is already covered by some form of insurance and, hence, the growth could gradually slow down in the months to come.

General insurance companies, on the other hand, reported a growth of just 0.02% compared to the same time last year. Experts said there is a specific reason for this. “The share of motor in most general insurers’ portfolio is quite high. Last year, during August-September, motor insurance saw a very sharp growth due to the implementation of the new Motor Vehicles Act which made the purchase and renewal of motor insurance mandatory. Overnight, general insurers saw a huge boost to their motor portfolio last year and, therefore, the growth this year will not exceed that of last year," said Chhabra.

In the coming months as well, general insurers may not experience windfall growth despite renewal premiums coming in because the sale of new policies will not be as high as last year. “Renewal business of motor is getting back on track and will maybe get back to normal in the next three-four months. But the sale of new cars is still lagging. Travel insurance is going to face the covid impact for at least the next six to nine months or maybe more," said Das.

