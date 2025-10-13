Health insurers can’t hike premiums over new illnesses. So why are some threatening to?
Aprajita Sharma 5 min read 13 Oct 2025, 03:55 pm IST
Summary
A growing number insurers are telling customers that any material change to their health they report at renewal can alter the premium and scope of their coverage, even though Irdai rules clearly prohibit them from doing so.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
It’s common knowledge that when you buy a health insurance plan, it's renewable for life. But did you know health insurance rules prohibit insurers from increasing the premium based on changes to your health upon renewal? This rule is meant to prevent ageing and ailing policyholders from being singled out and penalised (though it doesn’t stop insurers from increasing premiums at the overall level).
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story