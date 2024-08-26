Money
How health insurance industry can offer relevant products for Gen Z and Gen Y
Santosh Puri 4 min read 26 Aug 2024, 02:17 PM IST
Summary
- Gen Z and Gen Y seek customized, affordable insurance solutions and insurers must innovate to meet these demands and reap the demographic dividend
India, often heralded as the world's fastest-growing economy, boasts a population exceeding 1.4 billion, presenting a vast and largely untapped health insurance market globally.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less